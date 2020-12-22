You have permission to edit this article.
Mayor-y Christmas

Paul Knier Mayor-y Christmas

Big Lake Mayor-Elect Paul Knier participated in Big Lake's Saturday, Dec. 19 Christmas parade with a seasonal message. On the door of his car was a sign wishing everyone of Big Lake a mayor-y Christmas. Knier is pictured behind the wheel of the car in the above photo.

