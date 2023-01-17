A Wright County deputy is parked in the entrance to the Monticello compost site in the 1700 block of River Street on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17. A 44-year-old Monticello man who suffered multiple gun shot wounds was found in the street in front of the compost site on the night of Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
A Monticello man was in serious condition Tuesday at a Twin Cities hospital following a Monday night shooting on the city’s southwest side.
After an hours-long manhunt, an 18-year-old Moorhead man was arrested in conjunction with the shooting and booked into the Wright County Jail.
At about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 44-year-old Jade Nickels was found on West River Street near the entrance to Monticello’s compost site with multiple gun shot wounds, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. Nickels also showed signs of being assaulted, the sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement.
Responding deputies arrived on scene and began to administer first aid. A Centracare ambulance arrived on scene and continued life saving measures, according to the sheriff’s office.
Monticello Times staff was following the incident on a police scanner. According to scanner traffic, a “hysterical woman” called 911 stating that she gave a ride to some kids, heard a gunshot, and her friend was hurt.
Moments later, dispatch alerted responding deputies that a victim had been shot in the throat. It was also reported that the victim had a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest and was experiencing difficulty breathing.
Nickels was transported by ambulance to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale and on Tuesday morning was believed to be in serious but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. A LifeLine helicopter had at one time been summons but was unable to fly because of wintry weather in the Monticello area, sources said.
Meanwhile, deputies received word that the suspect ran off on foot.
Law enforcement established a perimeter in a neighborhood adjacent to the compost site. For a time, a search appeared to focus on a shed in the backyard of a residence in the 1800 block of West River Street. The county’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called to that residence. At one point, a resident on Hillcrest Circle said they observed the suspect under their deck with something in his hand, according to scanner traffic. K-9 units were also called into service in an attempt to locate the suspect.
The suspect was eventually located at a residence on the 1000 block of River Street West and was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement knew the identity of the 18-year-old suspect early on into the incident due to deputy conversations with witnesses at the scene. The suspect had not been charged by the time this edition of the Monticello Times went to press so the suspect is not being named.
The suspect was arrested and booked into the Wright County Jail for probable cause 1st degree assault with a firearm as well as other possible charges stemming from the incident.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17 when this edition of the Monticello Times went to press, the incident was still under further investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers from the Big Lake Police Department, deputies from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Wright County Sheriff’s Office during the course of the incident.
