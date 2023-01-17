Compost site shooting
A Wright County deputy is parked in the entrance to the Monticello compost site in the 1700 block of River Street on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17. A 44-year-old Monticello man who suffered multiple gun shot wounds was found in the street in front of the compost site on the night of Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

 

 Jeffrey Hage | Monticello Times

A Monticello man was in serious condition Tuesday at a Twin Cities hospital following a Monday night shooting on the city’s southwest side.

After an hours-long manhunt, an 18-year-old Moorhead man was arrested in conjunction with the shooting and booked into the Wright County Jail.

