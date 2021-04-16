A St. Paul man is dead after a two-vehicle rollover crash Friday, April 16 on Interstate 94 in Monticello.
The 37-year-old man St. Paul man was eastbound on I-94 when his Dodge Ram pick-up collided with an eastbound Nissan Rogue. The man lost control of his vehicle, causing the truck to roll over, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
initial Reports were that the man was ejected through a window of his truck. The State Patrol reported that the man was not wearing a seatbelt.
A State Trooper, two paramedics, and a Camping World employee with emergency services experience worked feverishly along the shoulder of the highway to provide unsuccessful life-saving measures to the victim.
A CentraCare ambulance took the victim to a LifeLink helicopter that was waiting at a landing zone away from the crash scene.
The crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m. on the interstate adjacent to the Camping World complex.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Fire Department and MnDOT also assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
