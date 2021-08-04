Sunflower boys MT

A pair of boys pretend to work a lemonade stand at the Fish Sunflowers sunflower field at Electro Industries at 2150 W River St. in Monticello. The sunflowers will be in bloom this weekend, as will a Fish Sunflowers sunflower field adjacent to Lupulin Brewing Company at 570 Humboldt Drive in Big Lake that honors those who have been affected by cancer.

 

