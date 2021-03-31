Magical run for Monticello boys basketball ends at state

After 13 months of life in a pandemic, it was no surprise that the Class AAA State Quarterfinal game between Monticello and Alexandria was being played at St. Cloud Tech High School as opposed to Williams Arena where the game has been held for many years.
A neutral site between the two towns, the atmosphere was still electric inside the gymnasium for the battle between the 20-1 Cardinals and the 8-13 Magic as both teams came out onto the floor to roaring applause. Also new this year was the fact that this game was a win or go home match with the consolation side of the bracket removed for this year’s tournament.
After a hard-fought battle for the Magic boys, the season ultimately ended with the 75-53 loss to the Cardinals.
“I think Alexandria executed their plan well,” Magic head coach Bridge Tusler said after the game. “At the end of the day, we still believe in what we are running. I am really proud of them in general. I think we just stuck with everything and at the end of the day we lost and that’s a life lesson. Overall, I think we did really well.”
After a couple early buckets by the Cardinals, the Magic settled in nicely, starting the game with a Wyatt Sawatzke layup for the first points of the game for Monticello. A couple possessions later, Monticello big man Gus Hangsleben drove to the hoop for a layup and on the next trip down the floor, Calvin Schmitz hit a 3-point shot to put the Magic within one point. The Cardinals kept hitting shots from the outside, but Monticello stayed with them for the first ten minutes, keeping Alexandria’s lead within three when Carson Kolles drove to the hoop and got the basket plus the foul to make the score 20-17 Cardinals. From there, Wyatt Odland and the Cardinals went on a 10-0 run getting up by as much as 17 in the first half before Sam Valor stole the ball and drove it down for a layup on the other end to start a 6-0 mini-run for Monticello. At the half, Alexandria led 38-29.
In the second half, the Cardinals showed why they were the No. 1 seed, opening the half on another 10-0 run and going up by 19 with 15:37 left to play. Schmitz hit another 3-point shot with 11:05 left in the game to bring the score within 16 points but the Cardinals continued to chip away at the clock, ultimately to victory and a chance to play at the Target Center next week. The Magic finished their season 8-14, closing out the season with a historic three game run in the Section 5AAA Tournament to advance to the state tournament as a No. 7 seed. They are the first team in Minnesota boys basketball history to advance as a 7-seed out of their section.
“I think sections in Monticello is a refresher,” Tusler said. “There is something about it ever since I have been here. People want to play in sections and if we had sections from the get-go and didn’t have a regular season, we wouldn’t mind that.”
The 2021 season for the Magic was a roller coaster to say the least. The team lost five of their first six games and were 3-12 to begin the year. On March 11 and 12, the boys won back-to-back games against North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti before losing to Big Lake in the season finale at home. From there, the Magic defeated No. 2 St. Francis, No. 3 Rocori, and No. 1 Delano—all on the road—to win Section 5AAA.
“We couldn’t get over the hump, we just couldn’t,” Tusler said about the regular season. “We had two good wins and then we lost to Big Lake at the very end. Things like that all year long. One time we just had games at practice because these guys had to forget about losing because to us on the coaching staff, they were still winners.”
The Senior class of boys basketball players will be missed by Tusler, his coaching staff, and his team as a whole. Aaron Puppe, Gus Hangsleben, Henry Sawatzke, Mitchell Stocker, Calvin Schmitz and Sam Valor will graduate in the Spring, leaving behind a legacy that might have surprised some when they arrived as freshman four years ago. Coach Tusler talked about the class of 2021 as having leadership qualities, something he admitted he wasn’t sure he would have always said.
“I was never down on them,” Tusler said. “When you have Cal running sideline to sideline giving high fives or you have Henry and Aaron essentially fighting for the same position but cheering each other on, I think things like that get overlooked so much. I don’t think they were individualized at the beginning of the year, but they weren’t going out of their way to play for someone else.”
The Magic return a strong core in Kolles and Sawatzke next season along with Brady Thompson coming back from an injury and many other Magic players ready to fill the big shoes the Seniors are leaving on the court.
“To see this team step up and embrace this and get a little run out of it, that’s the joy in coaching,” Tusler said. “They found ways to help each other out and that’s all we can ask for.”
