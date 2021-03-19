The Monticello High School boys swimming and diving team is advancing seven members of the team to the Minnesota State High School League’s state swimming tournament Thursday through Saturday. Pictured, left to right, are MJ Arns, Paul Fasen, Zach Kuch, Clay Megaw, Tanner Branson, Issac VanHoorik, and Jacob Biard. The swimming team is the first Monticello sports team to participate in a state tournament in a year, due to the shutdown of sports in March 2020 and the cancellation of state tournaments as part of the Fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.