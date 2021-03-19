2021 MSH swimmers

The Monticello High School boys swimming and diving team is advancing seven members of the team to the Minnesota State High School League’s state swimming tournament Thursday through Saturday. Pictured, left to right, are MJ Arns, Paul Fasen, Zach Kuch, Clay Megaw, Tanner Branson, Issac VanHoorik, and Jacob Biard. The swimming team is the first Monticello sports team to participate in a state tournament in a year, due to the shutdown of sports in March 2020 and the cancellation of state tournaments as part of the Fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

