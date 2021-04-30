Crews needed a few more days but are now ready to begin resurfacing westbound I-94. On the morning of Sun, May 2, westbound lanes between the I-94/494/694 interchange in Maple Grove and Hwy 241 in St. Michael will be separated. Motorists will need to decide which lane to take before the I-94/494/694 interchange. The left lane will be a through lane with no on/off access to local roads until Hwy 241. The two right lanes will provide local access to exits at Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove Pkwy., Hwy 101 and Hwy 241. A barrier separates the two access lanes from the through lanes.
This lane configuration means motorists have three lanes of traffic on both eastbound and westbound I-94 during the day but expect intermittent nighttime lane closures. The lane shifts will be in place through September 2021.
