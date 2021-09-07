Berthelsen, Alexander Robert, age 29, of Montrose, sentenced on 09/01/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 180 days jail.
Devries, Zachary Theodore, age 33, of Robbinsdale, sentenced on 09/01/21 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 54 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, pay restitution.
Hatrick, Michael Paul, age 39, of Cloquet, sentenced on 08/27/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree to 36 months prison.
Jaskowski, Nathan Scott, age 28, of Andover, sentenced on 08/25/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs until classes are completed, submit to probable cause testing, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
LaFave, Tyler James, age 27, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 09/01/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 21 days jail.
Lorenz, Clinton Bernard, age 50, of Hokah, sentenced on 08/17/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, submit to probable cause testing, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Louden, Michael Allen, age 32, of Elk River, sentenced on 08/30/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $75 public defender co-payment, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Martin, Kelley Kaulieska, age 51, of St. Paul, sentenced on 08/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Neglect of a Child to 365 days jail; 341 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 24 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victims, unless agreed to by probation agent, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Meyer, James Earl, age 57, of Faribault, sentenced on 08/26/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 18 months prison.
Mutanga, Clyde Tebug, age 27, of St. Louis Park, sentenced on 08/30/21 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 200 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission from probation agent, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Seehof, Carl Thomas, age 60, of Delano, sentenced on 08/30/21 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail.
Severson, Kameron Mitchell, age 28, of Watertown, South Dakota, sentenced on 08/31/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 19 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do no register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 346 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 19 days jail, follow above conditions.
Templeton, Kiel Benjamin, age 37, of Rockford, sentenced on 09/01/21 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Valentine, Glenn Lloyd, age 70, of Bloomington, sentenced on 08/31/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, provide a DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapon, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vieths, Randall Scott, age 58, of Montrose, sentenced on 08/25/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, remain medically compliant, continue with treatment and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and provide proof of attendance, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Westphal, Justin Eugene, age 35, of Otsego, sentenced on 08/27/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth degree to 30 days jail.
Wrolson, Tasha Marie, age 26, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 08/25/21 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment.
