Eight Wright County residents died from COVID-19 during the week of Dec. 23-29, according to the Wright County Department of public health.
The grim news brought the total Wright County COVID fatalities to 259 deaths since the start of the pandemic, health department officials stated in the county’s weekly COVID update on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Between Dec. 23-29, 2021, there were 521 new confirmed cases of COVID reported with 23 that required hospitalization. Two of those hospitalizations required that patients be admitted to an intensive care unit, heath department officials noted.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 28,545 cases in Wright County with 1,227 hospitalizations, with 228 of those cases requiring a stay in an ICU.
According to the federal Center for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 75,978 of 138,377 residents have had one COVID-19 vaccine shot. That’s 54% of all residents. There are 71,506 residents, or 51.7% of residents, who have had two vaccine shots. Forty percent of Wright County’s population has received two vaccines plus a booster shot, according to the CDC.
Statewide, that number is 72%.
A look at Sherburne County
As 2021 came to a close, the total number of COVID-19 cases among Sherburne County residents since the start of the pandemic stood at 20,480, with 144 deaths. As of Dec. 28, 56% of Sherburne County residents ages 5 and older have had at least one vaccine dose.
Despite the challenges posed by a pandemic, Nicole Ruhoff, public health manager with Sherburne County Health and Human Services noted that the year was not without silver linings. She said she knows of lots of examples of people supporting each other in the midst of the pandemic — from people dropping off food for those who were ill, to co-workers covering for someone at work, to people finding information for those who needed it.
A look at Minnesota
At the state level, Minnesota broke the 1 million case threshold in December, 2021. On Monday, Jan. 3, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 1.045 million cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
There were 16,204 new cases reported on Monday, Jan. 3, with 127 of those new cases reported in Wright County and 93 in Sherburne County. There were 36 new deaths recorded on Jan. 3 but none were reported in Wright or Sherburne counties.
On Monday, Jan. 3, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addressed the current COVID-19 situation in the state.
Coronavirus cases due to the fast-spreading omicron variant will most likely race through Minnesota’s public schools in the next few weeks now that students are back in class, Walz said. That echoed the concerns of school administrators across the state. He noted that modeling by the Mayo Clinic predicts a spike peaking around the third week of January, which will impact already-strained staffing.
On Dec. 27, 2021, the CDC announced it is updating its guidance on isolation and quarantine for the general public to include criteria for when shortened time periods can be applied for how long people should stay home if they test positive (isolation) or are in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 (quarantine).
The CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others. Additionally, CDC is updating the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19.
2021 marked the second year of the pandemic. The first U.S. laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was from samples taken on Jan. 18, 2020, in Washington state.
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.
Joni Astrup of the Elk River Star News contributed to this report. Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
