Big Lake City Administrator announced that he tendered his resignation on Tuesday, March 8.

Wilfahrt is leaving for an administration position with Wright County after about seven years as the Big Lake city administrator.

Wilfahrt’s last day with the city is scheduled to be Friday, April 8.

Community Development Director Hanna Klimmek will be appointed as interim city administrator.

Wilfahrt and Klimmek began working immediately with training.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

