The Wave Youth Center has been growing rapidly. We are bursting at the seams and in need of a larger space to continue to provide meaningful programming. However, we are taking a different approach to this project and widening the scope beyond the additional physical space to expand our services and partnerships, and provide indoor recreational space for all that energy students have.
The Wave has taken an innovative approach to the design and function of the center that includes extra space to lease to others, space to rent for events, and eventually include a storefront that will be established through partnerships that acts as an incubator-offering vocational training and rehab.
This is not a small endeavor but one we do not have to take on in isolation. Our community is stepping up and helping us move this project forward.
The new facility will be over 27,000 square feet. It will include:
• Separate program rooms based on activity, art, computer lab, quiet sensory room, library, hang out/game room, and enrichment activity space.
• 6,400 Sq. Ft of space to lease out
• Commercial Kitchen
• Large recreation and event space for rent
• Eco-friendly design
• Office space for The Wave staff
The goal for this project is to complete the facility debt-free and design a design philosophy that incorporates the following tenets:
Longevity – The building design and construction should provide a long-term asset to the community that will stand up under time and maintains its looks and function well into the future.
Reliability – The facility should function without significant expenses or downtime for unforeseen repairs. Similarly, it should enable the owners and operators to accomplish routine maintenance without expensive, time-consuming, or specialized skills.
Aesthetics – This asset should be a showcase to the community of what can be done when that community puts its mind to a project.
Economics – Operating costs for the facility should be minimized through efficient design and low environmental impact systems (such as rainwater collection and solar power) that strive to lower both financial and environmental costs.
Functionality – The facility should, as closely as possible, provide for all the requirements needed to accomplish the mission of the Wave Youth Center.
