Monticello VFW donation

The Monticello VFW made a generous $1,000 donation to the Monticello Help Center in December. Pictured, left to right, are Troy Stegora, Junior Vice Commander, Ron Widell, quartermaster, Dan Kellas, Bob Mathews, and Help Center director Mary Gardner.

 

