A suspect in a St. Cloud shooting shot and killed himself on Interstate 94 in Monticello following a high-speed chase on Monday, Dec. 13.
The eastbound lane of Interstate 94 between Highway 25 and County 18 in Monticello was closed for more than three hours while law enforcement processed the crime scene.
The chase started in the Clearwater area near I-94 and State Highway 24 after St. Cloud law enforcement officials issued an all-points-bulletin (APB) for the suspect in a Monday afternoon shooting on St. Cloud’s south side.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, at about 2:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of a 20-year-old male being shot. Officers found the victim laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital where police say he was in serious but stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a silver Buick Enclave minivan.
Several minutes after the shooting, two Stearns County deputies located the suspect vehicle on Interstate 94, west of Highway 24, near the Stearns County and Wright County border, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled eastbound on Interstate 94.
The pursuit continued for several miles into Wright County where the van reached speeds of 110 miles per hour as it approached Monticello, according to law enforcement radio traffic perused by the Monticello Times. The Minnesota State Patrol and Wright County Sheriff’s Office joined in the chase.
The pursuit came to an end in Monticello just west of Mile Marker 194 after the vehicle’s tires were deflated using road spikes.
When officers approached the vehicle, the occupant appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. No
The Monticello Times arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. to find at least 11 law enforcement vehicles on scene, as well as a CentraCare ambulance.
A Black male was in the driver's seat, slumped towards an open driver's side window. The Times observed blood on the man's nose as well as from the man's mouth and nostrils.
The glass window in the driver's side door was shattered but in one piece, sagging over the driver's side door. There were multiple holes showing in the front passenger side window. The back window on the drivers passenger side had a hole about half the size of the window.
The shooting death is now under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Stearns County authorities stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.