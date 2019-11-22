For the past several years, people have very generously donated cans of regular and decaf coffee to the senior center. This saves the center literally hundreds of dollars. Please mark your calendar and bring a can of coffee (medium roast please) in on Thursday, December 12 from 10-11 a.m. and stay for a donut and cup of steaming hot coffee. Donations of coffee made any time in December will be counted in the total. We took in 113 cans of coffee and $120 last December and we would sure love to beat that total! Thank you for supporting your senior center.
Two programs available at our center can give seniors a lot of support. Since the 1970s Senior Partners Care (SPC) has helped low-income MN Medicare beneficiaries limit their out-of-pocket health care expenses at local participating providers. Participating health care providers agree to accept Medicare as payment in full for most Medicare eligible services, waiving the 20% coinsurance and Medicare deductibles for Medicare-covered services. The other program is called Community Healthcare Services (CHS). At no cost to you, you can meet with a specially trained Nurse Practitioner at the senior center to perform a comprehensive patient focused visit to address your health conditions and gaps in your care, perform non-invasive screenings, and spend as much time as needed to answer questions about your care. CHS can help reduce expenses you currently pay. A detailed informational session will be held at the center at 10 a.m. on November 22 – don’t miss it!
If you like to go on extended tours, don’t miss a travel show coming up at our center. The senior center is partnering with Landmark Tours to provide you with a number of travel options. Whether you are new to the experience or a seasoned world explorer, the exciting world of escorted travel awaits you. A Landmark Tours vacation is thoroughly planned, well-paced, and very inclusive. Join us for a presentation at the senior center on December 3 at 10 a.m. to learn the positive and enriching experiences that different types of travel can bring to people, including: tours, cruises, city getaways, and many more. Landmark Tours is a local, family owned tour operator celebrating 30 years in business. Can’t make the show? Stop by the center to pick up a free catalog.
Come to the center on Monday, November 25 at 10:30 a.m. to take in a very interesting presentation called, “They Chose Minnesota.” Take a visual tour of Minnesota thru the eyes of the immigrants. What drew them to the North Star State? Where did they settle? Doug will highlight stories and history for the early stage of immigration through the American Civil War. Doug Ohman is a speaker, storyteller, and photographer. Please register in advance for this free presentation by calling us at 763-295-2000.
Dinner Program volunteers are asked to come to a meeting that will take place in the community center Mississippi Room on Thursday, December 5 at 10 a.m. We will attend to some business and have a little holiday cheer! If you are currently not a Dinner Program volunteer and would like more information about what is involved, please come to this meeting.
We were able to get a larger bus and can take a few more people to Mystic Lake Casino on Monday, December 2. There is no charge to ride the coach bus, which will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 3:15 p.m. Those going on this trip will receive $15 on their Club Mystic card. Give us a call at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
People intending to attend the Caregiver Support Group at our center do not have to sign up in advance. The group will meet next on Wednesday, November 27 from 1-2:30 p.m. and anyone caring for another person is encouraged to attend. The group is professionally facilitated and offers both support and education. There is no charge to attend.
There is a $2 charge for people age 55+ to play in the senior center card tournaments and they must sign up to play in each at least one business day in advance. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners and all games which include 500, bridge, cribbage, and euchre. Judy Meskine was the winner of last week’s bridge tournament, with Les Denyrud coming in second place, and Wanda Bohan third. The last cribbage tournament winner was Jim Stewart. Deb Ende came in second and Loren Heckmann and Bill Lansing tied for third place. Last Friday’s euchre tournament winner was Glen Schleif, with Tom Wright coming in second and Katie Sterriker and Pete Stupar tying for third.
Thanks goes out to Loren Heckmann for making a financial contribution to our center. The newest engraved nameplate to be added to the Monticello Senior Center Memorial & Gift Plaque will read, “Gift From Loren Heckmann.” People can donate $100 or more to the senior center in memory of or in honor of another person and that person’s name will be added to the plaque. Donations can also be made as a gift, as Loren did.
The December newsletters are back from the publisher. Please stop by and pick up a copy for you and a friend. If you can post a copy for us somewhere, that would be great. You can also access the newsletter on the senior center Facebook page and the city of Monticello’s website. A big note of thanks goes out to the businesses that advertise in our monthly newsletter. Without their support, the color newsletter would not be possible.
Just a heads up that the senior center will be closed on November 28 & 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Monticello Girl Scout Troop 16143 put on a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner for 50 seniors at the center this past Monday night. The girls and their helpers did a terrific job, and everyone absolutely loved not only the meal, but also interacting with the young ladies. Many thanks to the troop members for making Thanksgiving even more special for older adults in our community.
Activities the week of November 21-28:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Insurance Assistance (by appt. only); 11 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 10 a.m. women’s pool, Senior Partners Care and Community Healthcare Services presentation; noon Thanksgiving dinner; 1:00 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 7 a.m. Advanced Pickleball; 10:30 a.m. They Chose Minnesota presentation; 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. bridge tournament
Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot; 2:15 a.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500, Caregiver Support Group
Thurs. – senior center closed
Dinner Menu the week of November 25:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – BBQ ribs, baked potato, corn, dinner roll
Thurs. – senior center closed
Fri. – senior center closed
