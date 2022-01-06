“We’re very excited about our future here in Big Lake,” said Chris Carlson, owner of Premier Marine on December 14 when the pontoon boat manufacturer broke ground on its new Big Lake corporate headquarters.
The Big Lake community was equally excited about Premier Marine moving from Wyoming to Big Lake.
Premier Marine is seen by Big Lake officials as being the springboard for its future growth.
With an estimated 400 new jobs coming to Big Lake, the city is already generating strong interest from developers of new housing, with hundreds of single and multi-housing projects arriving on the drawing board since Elk River-based Envision Companyannounced in September that it is moving its Premier Marine division west to Big Lake.
On Dec. 14, Premier Marine officially broke ground on a new 85-acre professional boat building and design campus located in Big Lake. The new 150,000 square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and accompanying 30,000 square foot fiberglass and tooling operation will be on the north side of Highway 10 in the Big Lake Industrial Park at 18040 US Highway 10.
The site also allows for an additional 50,000 square foot expansion adjoining the western wall of the manufacturing plant. The remaining portion of the parcel will be platted as two out lots for future development, leaving 50 acres of shovel ready business park and commercial type lots served by new city infrastructure.
When it opens in the summer of 2022, the facility will be capable of producing 5,000 pontoon boats annually, according company officials.
The community offers a strong workforce for future growth, Carlson said in commemorating the groundbreaking.
To make Premier’s move to Big Lake a reality, the City of Big Lake approved a 12-year, $1.2 million tax abatement program.
The total capital investment of the project, which Big Lake and Premier Marine have been working on for over a year, has been estimated at $25.4 million
