Three volunteers of the Monticello Help Center will share the titles of Monticello Citizens of the Year in 2021.
Tom Kehoe and Russ and Mary VanDell will be honored as part of the 2021 RiverFest celebration, to be held in Monticello from June 8-11.
The three honorees will have a special place in the 2021 RiverFest parade on Sunday, July 11.
Tom Kehoe played an important role in the Monticello Help Center’s move and remodel in 2020.
Kehoe was also a driving force behind recruiting volunteers to help with the 2020 move of the Help Center.
A member of the Monticello Lions Club, Kehoe is a very busy Lions volunteer.
He does heavy lifting of the organization of equipment sales for Lions fundraising, and is involved in the acquisition of food for RiverFest. He is also involved in many other Lions projects.
Russ VanDell is a member of the Monticello Rotary Club and was a driving force with the remodel and move of the Monticello Help Center into its new quarters in 2020. He also was a leader in helping obtain a Rotary grant used to outfit the new Help Center with walk-in freezers.
Mary VanDell is a retired school media specialist who is an instrumental volunteer at the Help Center.
Mary urrently serves on the board of directors of the Monticello Help Center.
The VanDells have spent many hours with the Help Center during thr transition from the former Help Center to its new home.
The Monticello Times will take a deeper look at Tom Kehoe and Russ and Mary VanDell, as well as their volunteer efforts in the special RiverFest section being distributed in its July 1 edition.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
