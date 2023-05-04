50 Years Ago- May 3, 1973
• The bridge over the Mississippi River was set to close on June 4 for repairs. The closing was estimated to be for 12 days.
• Ground was broken on the new Monticello Christian Missionary Alliance Church located just northeast of the River Inn.
• Jim Maus was elected chairman of the Monticello Planning Commission.
• Marion Jamison of Monticello was named as the Wright County historian. A local antique dealer, Jamison was charged with “gather, document, and disseminate information of historical value.”
• Vandals toppled gravestones at Riverside Cemetery. In all, about 20 gravestones were vandalized.
• Elmer DeLong closed his egg and produce business after 28 years of operating in Monticello.
• Sundloff Supply and Stokes Marine received new facades that spruced up the looks of the business exteriors.
• Milo Moon was pictured stringing a motorcycle wheel at Moon Motor Sports in Monticello.
25 Years Ago- May 7, 1988
• Test scores of Monticello eighth graders were among the highest in the area.
• The walls of the Monticello Malls began to crumble as demolition on the mall began in order to make way for Cub Foods.
• Greg Engle began his new job as Monticello’s first parks superintendent.
• The annual March for Parks was held- and a great horned owl joined the waslk thanks to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center.
• Former senior center director Karen Hanson passed away at the age of 60.
• Girl Scouts honored Nancy Cassano, Sandra Jendt and Patty Harriman as its Women of Excellence.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken owner Daryl Fischbach was adding a 500-square-foot solarium to the Monticello restaurant.
• City officials held a meeting to work through the final designs of the Community Center.
10 Years Ago- May 2, 2013
• Larry Kanthak was preparing to retire as choral director at Monticello High School after 39 years.
• The Monticello Community Center established a new tobacco and smoking policy.
• CentraCare Health’s auxiliary held its annual style show fundraiser at River City Extreme.
