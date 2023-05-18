• Bernard Kirscht and Wallace Peterson were elected to the Monticello School Board.
• Xcel Energy announced it would be donating land it owns to the Village of Monticello for softball fields southeast of the nuclear power plant.
• Gov. Wendell Anderson visited Monticello for the signing of the Scenic Waterways Act. Bob Herbst, Dan Galpen and George Soukup were on hand for the signing.
• Concordia College Choir Director Paul Christiansen was the guest conductor of the Monticello High School Choir at its spring concert.
• A group of five businessmen from Finland were in Monticello as part of a Rotary business exchange program and visited the NSP nuclear power plant.
• The 300th anniversary of the discovery of the Mississippi River was being celebrated at Lake Maria State Park.
Thursday, May 21, 1998
• Dr. Donald Maus wrapped up a 35 year career at the local medical clinic in order to direct an urgent care clinic in Buffalo.
• Monticello High School students spent Thursday night at the school cramming for advanced placement tests that were coming the following morning.
• With the Powerball jackpot growing to $175 million, lottery sales were heating up in Monticello, including at Pump & Munch.
• Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital added respiratory care to the many services offered at the local hospital.
• Go karts were up and running for the season at Osowski’s Orchard & Fun Market.
• Three pieces of heavy equipment were on scene to wrap up the demolition of the Monticello Mall to make way for Cub Foods.
• Ferrell Gas began its move from Monticello on a lot between Highway 25 and Walnut behind Hi-Way Liquors to make room for new development. Ferrell Gas’ work was being transferred to the company’s Jordan Office.
• Dr. Charles Yancey opened an eye care practice in Monticello.
• St. Henry’s Catholic Church broke ground on its new campus on East Seventh Street. The event included a shovel decked out to look like Fr. Marc Maus.
• Rev. Bob Rusert of Resurrection Lutheran Church baptized Khoa Bui and Toan Bui of Germany in the Mississippi River.
Thursday, May 16, 2013
• At of cost of $6,379 annually, the City of Monticello announced it would be joining the I-94 Coalition.
• Pinewood Elementary students went to Lake Maria State Park to learn about the Blanding’s turtle.
• Firefighters from the Monticello Fire Department helped in a search for a missing 24-year-old woman from Eden Prairie, Mandy Matula.
• The Monticello City Council authorized entering into a service contract with engineering firm WSB & Associates.
