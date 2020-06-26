• 15-year-old 4_her Robert Cyr was raising 125 pheasants.
• According to the U.S. Census, Monticello Township showed record population growth from 1,088 residents to 2,240. The Village of Monticello declined from 1,477 residents to 1,354.
• Father Charles Troy of Ireland was in Monticello for a week visiting St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
• kjellbergs was planning to exhibit at the Mid-America Mobile Home Exposition at the fairgrounds in St. Paul.
• A steady decline was being seen in registration at rural schools in Wright County.
• Lloyd Lund was named district supervisor for NSP, overseeing operations in Monticello, Howard Lake and Kimball.
• Mike Turner and the Country Aces were preforming at the Chaparral.
ADS; Wright County State Bank was celebrating June Dairy Month with free milk and cookies served in its lobby for two weeks; It was Peanut Days at the Wayside Inn with free all-you-can-eat peanuts; Vokaty’s V Store had on sale 24 regular-sized candy bars for 76 cents; Klimmeks Home Furnishings had specials on Samsonite luggage for fathers day; Baker Equipment had for sale the new Hay-King, billed as the toughest haymaker built.
AT THE MOVIES: “Norwood,” featuring Glen Campbell, Kim Darby and Joe Namath.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, June 22, 1995
• The school district was discussing banning backpacks in school hallways.
• The school district planned on having a presence at RiverFest seeking input on its building plans.
• A passenger on I-94 who was involved in a crash on the highway learned of a heart condition as a result of being involved in the crash.
• The City was planning workshops to discuss growth issues.
• Monticello dentist David Bauer, also a pilot, helped in transporting hospital patients.
• County Road 39 received special designation as a POW/MIA Memorial Highway.
The Byelorussian State Dance Team was scheduled to perform at RiverFest.
ADS: Resurrection Lutheran Church invited all to its Country Western Worship in the Park. Hawks was hosting a game of “human darts.” The River Inn was premiering full service outside dining.
AT THE MOVIES: Showing at the Monticello Theater were: Pocahontas, Casper, Congo and Batman Forever.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, June 24, 2010
• The Monticello Lions Club was honored with the state Helen Keller Award for its Times on Tape program of recording the Monticello Times to be shared on tape with the blind and those with poor sight.
• High winds and a thunderstorm caused light damage in Monticello.
• Wright County voted no to a Met Council study of transportation from Wright County into the Twin Cities.
• Pat Gates earned Pinewood Elementary School’s Outstanding Service Award.
• Osowski’s Market was to host a weekend of live music.
• The Double H Flea Market opened at the Monticello Driving Ranfe at County Road 106 and Highway 25.
• At the Movies: On the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theater: “Toy Story”.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
