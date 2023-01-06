50 years ago:
Thursday, Jan. 4, 1973
• Four inches of snow fell last week on Christmas Day, causing treacherous road conditions in Monticello.
• Harry Gahr passed away Dec. 28, 1972 at the age of 80. A lifelong resident of Monticello, Gahr worked at Central Lumber Company in Monticello for 30 years. He later was a real estate agent with Gahr Real Estate Services and was a former sergeant at arms in the Minnesota Senate.
• Construction was to begin soon on the new offices of the Monticello Times at 116 E. River Street in Monticello. The building is now home to Wong & Lakeland Family Dental.
• Monticello Township announced that on Feb. 5, 1973 it would request bids for the building of a new town hall.
• The U.S. flag flew at half mast at the Monticello Legion last week on Dec. 26, 1972, the day that former President Harry S. Truman died at age 88 in Kansas City.
• Ken’s Koffee Korner opened downtown in the K&B Bakery.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, Jan. 1, 1998
• Monticello Mayor Bill Fair and Monticello Township Chairman Franklin Denn met in St. Louis Park at the home of Monticello’s city planner to discuss nine annexation petitions of which the city and township were at tdds. Fair and Denn met for almost five hours.
• The Monticello-Big Lake Nursing Home was the site of a wedding between Becky Hunt and Gene Hill. Hill’s mother, Mamie, was a resident of the nursing home, which hosted the wedding so she could attend.
• It was not a silent night on the evening of Christmas, a night on which a burglary of a Monticello residence led to a high speed chase. A 19-year-old from Big Lake and two Monticello teenagers were arrested.
• Alan Myers, the assistant manager at Monticello Ace Hardware, died unexpectedly at age 51 at Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital. Myers, who worked at Ace Hardware for 19 years, was known as a “hardware junkie.”
• The Wright County Board of Commissioners was investigating potential gravel pit violations in the area.
• The Monticello HRA was scheduling a meeting for Jan. 7 to discuss proving TIF financing to a proposal that would bring CUB Foods to Monticello. Funds generated from the TIF district would fund the demolition of the Monticello Mall and relocation off 11 mall tenants.
• The Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital was talking expansion after patient discharges topped 1,000 for the first time.
• St. Cloud Hospital opened a kidney dialysis center in Monticello’s former Ben Franklin store.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, JAN. 3, 2013
• The New River Medical Center approved a tax levy in the amount of $300,000.
• Work was being completed on window murals for the Monticello’s third annual Frostbite Challenge community event.
• The Monticello girls basketball team fell 54-47 to Staples-Motley in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Tournament.
• A couple Monticello Special Olympians had an opportunity to Christmas shop with Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.