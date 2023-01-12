50 years ago:
Thursday, Jan. 11, 1973
• Representatives of St.Paul-based Bureau Investment met with the Village Council to discuss plans for their proposed Thunderbird Mall, which was to be located on the nortwest corner of the I-94 interchange. The Council had previously given the developers a building permit for the 47,000 square-foot shopping center. The most recent meeting was to iron out zoning issues.
• Dennis Weber and Harold Grambart opened up Brook Park Realty in the Monticello Theater Building.
• Val Sommerville was hired by the Monticello School District as its new special education instructor.
• The school board purchased for $17,700 the S.H. Gleaton property located just south of Oakwood Elementary School for use as a future school playground.
• The Great River Regional Library system began serving Monticello with a new library located inside the Oakwood Elementary School building. The library brought in 300 books to launch the service.
• All community education classes were filled, except two sections of beginning knitting, reported Director Duane Gates.
• The Monticello Drama Club presented the one-act play, Junk Yard.
• Chadwick Axel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Axel of Tehachapi, California, was the first baby born in 1973 at the Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital.
• 16-year-old Francy Solberg of Little Eagle Lake near Monticello enrolled in pre-med classes at the University of Minnesota
• Dr. Matthew Smorstok of Monticello was named the medical health officer for the village of Big Lake.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, Jan. 8, 1998
• The City of Monticello and Monticello Township asked for a continuance to reach an agreement over nine annexation before having the issue go to court.
• 18 people turned out at the Monticello Senior Center to partake in a new class for seniors- Tai Chi.
• Leah Sloneker was selected as the chair of the Monticello School Board.
• Due to budget challenges, the school board cut its monthly per diem for school board members from $180 to $150.
• The city’s community center task force came to an agreement on a design and funding plan for a proposed community center, which the committee planned to take to the city council at its meeting on Jan. 13.
• John Ziebarth was introduced by the Monticello Big Lake Community Hospital as its new certified registered nurse anesthetist.
• Boys basketball standout Joel Przybilla passed the 1,000 point mark in the third quarter of the Montoicello Magic’s game against St. Cloud Tech in the Granite City Classic.
• Former Magic football player Jason Grott was named a Division 1AA all-American as a offensive guard playing for Western Illinois University.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, JAN. 3, 2010
• The Monticello Fire Department responded to a fire at a goat farm in Silver Creek Township. Two Boer goats died in the fire on Curtis Avenue NW.
• Phase 4 of the Bertram Chain of Lakes plan was scheduled to go before the city council for review on Jan. 14.
• Teachers past and present gathered to honor Lauren McDougal. She was a 2007 Monticello High School grad who died unexpectedly at the age of 23. She was a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in St. Cloud.
• Two people were injured in a vehicle accident on County 39 in a head-on collision near 660 Riverview Drive.
• Christine Husom, Mark Daleiden, Mike Potter, and Charlie Borrell took oaths of office as new members of the Wright County Board of Commissioners.
