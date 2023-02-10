50 years ago:
Thursday, Feb. 8, 1973
• After the Jan. 27 cease fire ending the Vietnam War, Monticello’s Keith Bergerson was planning to be deployed to Saigon as part of a recovery team searching for bodies of U.S. soldiers lost in the war.
• Gould Bros. Chevrolet announced it would be building a new car dealership and garage on I-94 in Monticello. The facility would be replacing Gould Bros. landmark operations that were located on main street in Monticello for over 50 years.
• Dr. Matthew Smorstok was presented a plaque to commemorate his 20 years of service to the Monticello Nursing Home.
• Attorneys Greg Smith and Gary Pringle agreed to buy the Dr. C.W. Erlandson dental clinic on Walnut Street for the relocation of their law practice offices.
• Local Marine Bill Pearson was a member of the honor guard that presided over the funeral of former President Lydon B. Johnson.
•The Monticello Fire Department responded to its first call in four months when it responded to a fire at the Bud Fair residence on East River Street.
• State Senator Bob Dunn spoke to a group of Monticello High School students at the State Capitol in St. Paul. The 24 students were at the capitol as part of the League of Women Voters’ Focus on State Government” program.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, FEB.5, 1988
• The Monticello School Board voted to seek requests for proposals from food service vendors that would provide meal programs at the schools. The move to a food vendor would preserve jobs of school district cooks who were in danager of having jobs eliminated.
• Union workers employed on the construction of the new Monticello High School were at the school board meeting to discuss a legal prevailing wage dispute.
• The Monticello Library had three internet stations, which has increased library use.
• An open house was held at the Monticello library where the future managent of the Mississippi River through Monticello was discussed.
• Jim Figenshau, who operated a general repair shop called the Fig-It Shop, passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with cancer. Figenshau was a community leader who touched many lives in the Monticello area.
• Monticello hockey standout Eric Nelson joined the St. Paul Vulcans of the United States Hockey League.
•
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, Feb. 8, 2013
• The Monticello High School orchestra teamed with musicians from Buffalo in a unique joint venture that resulted in two musical performances.
• The board of the New River Medical Center met in a closed session to discuss facility lease and affiliation negotiations with CentraCare Health.
• U.S. Representative Michelle Bachmann, who represented Monticello in the U.S. House of Representatives, met with constiuants at Caribou Coffee in Monticello.
• The former Monticello Times building at 16 E. River Street had been transformed into the state-of-the-art facilities of Lakeland Family Dental.
• Monticello’s Grace Sawatzke set the school’s girls basketball career scoring record on a pull-up jump shot. Her 1,366 career points as of that night surpassed the previous record held by 2006 graduate Jill Zaruba.
