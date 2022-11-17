The 2022 general election was a good election for incumbents seeking re-election to city seats in both Monticello and Big Lake.

Incumbents went four-for-four in the two city’s municipal races, with Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart and Monticello City Council member Charlotte Gabler retaining their seats, and Big Lake city council members Ken Halverson and Kim Noding winning their re-election bids.

