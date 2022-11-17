The 2022 general election was a good election for incumbents seeking re-election to city seats in both Monticello and Big Lake.
Incumbents went four-for-four in the two city’s municipal races, with Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart and Monticello City Council member Charlotte Gabler retaining their seats, and Big Lake city council members Ken Halverson and Kim Noding winning their re-election bids.
Hilgart was re-elected with 72 percent of vote in the race for Monticello mayor. Hilgart defeated challenger Billy Vickers 3,018 to 1,112 with 72.05 percent of the vote.
Hilgart bested Vickers in each of Monticello’s four precincts. Result by precinct were as follows:
• Precinct 1: Hilgart 953, Vickers 385
• Precinct 2: Hilgart 703, Vickers 271
• Precinct 3: Hilgart 967, Vickers 346
• Precinct 4: Hilgart 395, Vickers 110
In the race for Monticello City Council, Gabler was the top vote-getter in the 2022 Monticello City Council election and was one of two candidates elected to the council on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Gabler received 2,614 votes, or 39.37 of the votes to take the top spot in the election.
Tracy Hinz came in second with 2,127 votes to win election to the second open seat on the council. Lee Martie, who had 1,830 votes, was not elected to the council. There were 68 write-in votes.
In Big Lake, Halverson and Noding will be returning to the Big Lake City Council.
The two incumbents were the top vote-getters in the three-way race for two seats on the Big Lake City Council. Challenger Jack Merwin finished third.
Halverson was the top vote-getter with 2,215 votes. That represented 38.24 percent of the votes. Noding was 53 votes behind with 2,162 votes cast in her favor. That represented 37.32 percent of the vote. Merwin finished third with 1,365 votes- or 23.56 of the votes.
