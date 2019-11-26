BIG LAKE - A Big Lake woman escaped injury after being involved in a 3-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake that sent one driver to St. Cloud Hospital.
A 2019 Kia Sportage driven by 27-year-old Martell Dionta Burson of St. Cloud was traveling west on Highway 10 at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, when an eastbound 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by 30-year-old Tyler Amberg of Buffalo attempted to make a left turn onto Eagle Lake Road. Amberg turned in front of the Burson vehicle, resulting in a collision. Amberg’s vehicle then struck a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by Tami Howard, 47 of Big Lake, which was stopped on Eagle Lake Road waiting to make a turn.
Burson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Amberg and his passenger, 31-year-old Daniel Winnen of St. Michael, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were not taken to the hospital, according to the State Patrol. Howard was not hurt.
The Big Lake Police Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
