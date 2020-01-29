siren ut

Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Wednesday, Jan. 29 on Interstate 94 in Monticello Township.

The crash happened Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at Milepost 190, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A westbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 39-year-old Chevon Taylor of Las Vegas signaled to change from the right lane into the left lane, but failed to yield for Chevy Suburban in the left lane. 

The car hit the SUV, driven by 49-year-old David Sweeter of St. Cloud.

The Hyundai’s left rear bumper made contact with the right front bumper of the Suburban, causing the Hyundai to spin out and roll into the median over the cable median barrier, according to the State Patrol.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments