A teen was injured in jet ski collision on Lake Mitchell in Big Lake.

Three boys were involved in the two-jet ski crash, reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, June 8, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

A 17-year-old boy was riding one jet ski, while an 18-year-old boy with a 17-year-old passenger was driving the second personal watercraft.

A call to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center stated that the jet skis had collided and that the 17-year-old driver was being taken off the lake by a pontoon. The boy was then transported to North Memorial  Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment of his injuries.

The Big Lake Police Department assisted the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

