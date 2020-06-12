A teen was injured in jet ski collision on Lake Mitchell in Big Lake.
Three boys were involved in the two-jet ski crash, reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, June 8, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.
A 17-year-old boy was riding one jet ski, while an 18-year-old boy with a 17-year-old passenger was driving the second personal watercraft.
A call to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center stated that the jet skis had collided and that the 17-year-old driver was being taken off the lake by a pontoon. The boy was then transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment of his injuries.
The Big Lake Police Department assisted the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.