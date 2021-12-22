We have started to get phone calls from people asking if they can schedule an appointment to get help at the senior center filing their taxes. The AARP Tax Aide Program is planning to offer that free service again starting in February however we are sure in what fashion yet. People can make appointments beginning on January 5. Additional information will be available when you schedule your appointment next month.
We will be offering a class next month that will teach you how to write a letter to loved ones to let them know what you want them to remember about your life. A Legacy Letter is a simple but profound letter that conveys your greatest treasures—your faith, life lessons, and values. A Legacy Letter can be a heartfelt gift for your loved ones today, or it can inform and accompany your last will and testament or health care directive. You can learn how to write a Legacy Letter by attending a two-hour session at the center on Friday, January 21 starting at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $25, payable that day to the instructor, Bill Marsella. You do need to sign up in advance and can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000.
We offer a class each month that can save people money on their auto insurance. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on January 6, February 17, March 16, and April 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call the center for more 2022 class dates. You can drop off or mail the $25 payment (cash or check) to the center and payment must be received in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds are not given for no-shows.
Speaking of saving money, the Monticello Community Center can help you do that and stay active this winter! Your Medicare supplement may cover the cost of a membership at MCC. MCC Members can take advantage of fitness classes including Water Aerobics and SilverSneakers classes. Members also have access to the pool, spas, indoor track, gymnasium, and a variety of cardio and strength equipment. This really is a great day. If you have questions, contact program manager, Sara Cahill, at 763-271-7124.
Call Patty Larson at 763-682-7460 if you are age 60+ and need assistance with toenail clipping. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on December 28 to provide this valuable service. Keep in mind that appointments are required, and you can call Patty at the number listed above to make yours. There is a $15 charge to get your toenails cut, however no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
There is an $18 fee to ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, January 3 and there is still plenty of room on the bus, which departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:45 p.m. People going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
Remember to stop by the center to pick up a January newsletter. If you live in an apartment building and can post one for us, please do so. The monthly newsletter can also be accessed on the senior center’s website, monticelloseniorcenter.org and on our Facebook page.
Gerald Cramer was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament, with Loren Heckmann coming in second place, and Bernice Nathe third. The last euchre tournament winner was Wayne LaBree. Roger Fricke came in second place and Gordy Ramerth third.
Hundreds of tickets were sold for a chance to win the beautiful furnished dollhouse that has been on display in the senior center for the past couple months. I would tell people that unlike the Powerball, someone would win! And that someone is Linda Klersy. Congratulations Linda! Thanks to everyone who purchased tickets – the money raised will benefit the senior center.
The senior center will be closed on December 24 and 25. I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas.
Activities the week of Dec. 24-31:
Fri. – senior center closed
Sat. – senior center closed
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 8:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament, Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only), foot clinic (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – senior center closed
Dinner Menu the week of December 27:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – chicken dumpling soup, turkey sandwich
Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – senior center closed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.