If there’s one thing the volunteers at the Monticello Help Center have learned over the past two months, it’s that the food pantry’s new director is a real problem solver.
Mary Gardner, who took the reins of the Monticello Help Center after Lars-Erick Carlson resigned as executive director this fall, has a knack for solving problems.
Take Saturday, January 15 for example.
A Help Center volunteer was making a regular pick-up at Aldi as part of the food pantry’s food rescue program, through which local grocery stores donate to the Help Center produce, dairy, deli, meat, bakery and grocery items that are either overstock or nearing sell-by dates.
The volunteer picking up food at Aldi called Gardner with what he said was an emergency.
“Aldi had 800 dozen eggs for rescue,” Help Center board chair Mary Van Dell told members of the Monticello Rotary Club on Monday, Jan. 17.
Mary Gardner was tasked with one of two solutions: Accept the 800 dozen eggs or reject the donation.
“Of course we’ll take them,” Gardner is said to have told the food rescue volunteer.
The eggs were taken to the Monticello Help Center at 224 W. Third Street in Monticello, where the eggs filled a new walk-in cooler from wall to wall.
Then Mary Gardner got to work.
She contacted food shelves in Big Lake, Buffalo, and Elk River. Each food shelf committed to taking 100 dozen eggs from the Help Center.
It was Mary Gardner and her community spirit at work.
Van Dell says the Help Center calls emergencies or challenges “Adventures.”
In the days following the January 15 “egg adventure,” Mary Gardner was presented with another challenge that needed to be resolved before Wednesday, January 18.
You see, the Monticello community hosts two drive-up food distribution events each month: one early in the month at Monticello High School and the other the third Wednesday of the month at the Help Center.
The high school event in early January was canceled because of dangerously cold temperatures.
The challenge facing the Help Center is that the January 18 forecast called for a high of 1 degree and a low of -16 degrees. Gardner was presented with two choices: Knowing that the distribution earlier in the month was canceled, does the drive-through go on, or does it get postponed to later in the month?
The decision was made to carry on.
Mary Van Dell said she is glad to have a director who has the needs of the community in mind.
This Fall when Carlson resigned, Gardner, a former Help Center volunteer, called Van Dell and said she had it in her heart to give up her full-time job (with benefits and better pay) to take the 30-hour-a-week job as the Help Center’s executive director.
“We help anyone who needs help,” Gardner said.
All the Help Center asks is a person’s name, address, and how many are in the household- and date of birth, because if a birthday is near, a specially assembled birthday bag featuring cake mix and frosting is given to the Help Center visitor.
There are no income requirements in order to be a Help Center recipient, Gardner said.
“Many clients are seniors or working individuals who are not earning enough income to pay the bills.
“At the Help Center, we tell them to come in and we’ll supply the food so they can pay the rest of their bills with the money they do have,” Gardner said.
People have been coming to the Help Center in high numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardner said.
In 2019, members of 2,200 households visited the Help Center, averaging 198 pounds of food, Gardner said. In 2020 those numbers grew to 2,700 and 318 pounds, while 2021 numbers came in at 4,500 households and 529 pounds of food, she said.
“The numbers have been rising, but I hope they turn the other way in 2022,” she said.
Donations can be made to the Help Center Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon, as well as 4-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Donations from community members supplement donations from the Second Harvest Food Bank, generous donations from area businesses, local food drives and donations from restaurants and the food rescue program.
“The support from our community is very important and makes all the difference in the world,” Gardner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.