Four captains with the Monticello fire department will see increases in their stipends after an increase was approved by the Monticello City Council on Monday, Feb. 26.
But details of the increase didn’t sit well with at least one member of the city council.
On the table was a monthly stipend increase of $140 per month for the four captains. Prior to the council action, the captains were earning a stipend of $100 per month- an amount increased a year ago from $50 per month. Under the measure approved Feb. 26 by the city council, the captains will earn a stipend of $240 per month. That figure represents a stipend increase of $10,960 in 2023.
The approval of the stipends was part of the city council’s Feb. 26 consent agenda- a part of the agenda where items are approved by the city council without a formal discussion.
However, Councilor Sam Murdoff requested the item be pulled from the consent agenda so it could be addressed during the council meeting.
“I’m wondering how we got here,” Murdoff asked when the stipend issue came up for discussion.
Murdoff questioned how the officers received a 100 percent increase in their stipends from $50 to $100 in 2022 and why it was proposed to more than double the stipends under the proposal before the city council.
City Administrator Rachel Leonard responded that in late 2021 and into 2022, it had come to the attention of city staff that the stipends for the fire department officers was low for the amount of responsibility they had within the fire department. The stipends were also low when compared to those offered by neighboring fire departments, she explained.
With that in mind, the increase in stipends from $50 to $100 was granted.
But the stipends remained low, Leonard said. So the city continued to discuss the stipends and take a deeper look into the workload of the captains.
The city’s goal throughout those discussions was to reward the four captains for the time they were actually putting into fire department activities, Leonard added.
Murdoff later stated that he didn’t disagree with compensating the captains for their time served. Murdoff had more of an issue with the process used to get to the point of proposing the increases.
“We budgeted a 20 percent increase in stipends, which I feel is pretty significant,” Murdoff said.
What Murdoff said he didn’t understand is why a greater increase wasn’t brought up during the budget process.
He said he was fine with the increase from $50 to $100 a year ago, but asked what had changed.
Both Mayor Lloyd Hilgart and Councilor Lee Martie noted that they had been involved in discussions regarding the stipends and it appeared that the officers were being compensated with $50 stipends for decades.
“These four officers do a lot,” Martie said.
“We’ve been getting a great deal at $50 for the longest time,” he added. “I think the 50 to 100 was long overdue.”
Added Hilgart, “For 25 or 30 years they were get $50. The bottom line is that was not right.”
“They do a lot of work, and at $240 we’re still getting the steal of the century,” Hilgart said.
Martie said the group looking at the stipends then asked if $100 was sufficient. The consensus among the group was that it wasn’t. He also noted that while, from a percentage standpoint, a jump from $100 to $240 looks large, from the standpoint of a budgetary impact, the stipend increase is not that significant.
“I get it,” Hilgart said.
“When you look at the increase, it’s mind-boggling. But it was not right,” Hilgart said.
The stipend had the city playing catch-up, and the increases are not something the city is going to continue, Hilgart added.
Murdoff said he still believed that an increase of that magnitude should have been considered during the budget process.
Murdoff raised another point of contention that didn’t sit well with him.
He stated that the fire department has refrained from requests to have members of the department sign the city’s employee handbook.
“For me, a greater issue is that they are coming in asking for more than double the money and yet they won’t sign a simple employee handbook,” Murdoff said.
Murdoff said he would support the stipend increase if the officers and members of the department under them signed the handbook.
Both Hilgart and Martie said only the stipends were being considered and the handbooks were not part of the evening’s discussions.
Still, Murdoff said that it is his understanding that Leonard has, for months, been attempting to get members of the fire department to sign the employee handbook.
“It doesn’t sit well with me,” Murdoff said.
Councilor Charlotte Gabler said she understood Murdoff’s position.
Gabler said she is not a fan of asking for a stipend increase two months into the year and it should have been budgeted and figured out in December like its supposed to.
“It makes me crabby. It does,” Gabler said. “I’m not a fan, but I need to make sure people are properly paid.”
Leonard said the stipends were not brought to the council previously because negotiations were still a work in progress and until the Feb. 26 meeting, there was not a proposal she personally was comfortable bringing before the council.
Councilor Tracy Hinz said that, based on the evening’s conversation, the city is moving in the right direction in regards to the stipends.
Hinz said she supports the stipend increase while recognizing the issues raised by Murdoff.
The measure passed on a 4-1 vote with Murdoff casting the dissenting vote.
