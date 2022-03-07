We hope you can join us for our noon St. Patrick’s Day dinner on Thursday, March 17. Dinner will be catered by VFW Post 8731 and will feature corned beef & cabbage, carrots, dinner roll, and dessert. The cost is $5 per person. Musician Andrew Walesch, who due to medical reasons was unable to join us in February, will perform his “Best of the Great American Songbook” program during this St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Call the center at 763-295-2000 to sign up. We ask that you sign up for this dinner only if you intend to stay for the entire one-hour performance. Because this is a holiday meal and we want as many people as possible to enjoy this event in person, take out dinners cannot be ordered.
The senior center Book Club will meet on Wednesday, March 9 at 9:30 a.m. They will be discussing Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens and will pick up the new book. Check it out, new participants are always welcome.
New participants are also welcome to come to the Caregiver Support Group. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out this group that will meet at the center on Thursday, March 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Please call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
You do not have to sign up in advance if you want to come to the center to get your blood pressure checked. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be over on Tuesday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this very beneficial service. I encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to be proactive with your health.
Our Monti Seniors Cue Masters have the opportunity to defeat the Silver Snookers from the Elk River Senior Activity Center for the second month in a row. This team pool tournament will be held at the Elk River center on Wednesday, March 9 starting at 9 a.m. The winning team earns the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck Cue Masters!
People age 55+ have the opportunity to play bingo at the senior center on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge to play and we give out fruit as prizes. So if you are looking for something fun to do on a Thursday morning, check out our senior center bingo.
If you are looking for a way to stay physically active, check out what the Monticello Community Center has to offer. Your Medicare supplement may even cover the cost of a membership at MCC. MCC members can take advantage of fitness classes including Water Aerobics and SilverSneakers classes. Members also have access to the swimming pool, spas, indoor track, gymnasium, and a variety of cardio and strength equipment. If you have questions, contact program manager, Sara Cahill, at 763-271-7124.
Dale Sieg was the winner of last week’s 500 tournament. His wife Carol came in second place and Denise Wright third. The last euchre tournament winner was Doris Kroll with Roger Fricke coming in second place and Tom Wright third.
Just a reminder that if you don’t feel good, please do not come to the senior center (or any public place for that matter). There are lots of nasty germs out there – cold, influenza, stomach flu, COVID. We have done well to keep our participants healthy, and we want to keep it that way. Thanks in advance for being responsible and caring about others.
Activities the week
of March 4-11:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only), cribbage tournament; bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support, tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. blood pressure checks; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. team pool tournament; 9:30 a.m. Book Club; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:30 a.m. Caregiver Support Group, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu
the week of March 7:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sweet & sour chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – grilled ham & cheese, vegetable soup
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – chili, salad, cornbread
