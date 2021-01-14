Sports Round Up

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sport events on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The Big Lake boys basketball team fell to Delano 69-54.
The Monticello boys basketball team fell to St. Francis 53-47.
The Monticello girls basketball team defeated St. Francis 60-50.
The Monticello boys hockey team defeated Chisago Lakes 4-3.
The Monticello boys swimming and diving team defeated Chisago Lakes 97-71.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.