You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sports Round Up

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sport events on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The Big Lake boys basketball team fell to Delano 69-54.

The Monticello boys basketball team fell to St. Francis 53-47.

The Monticello girls basketball team defeated St. Francis 60-50.

The Monticello boys hockey team defeated Chisago Lakes 4-3.

The Monticello boys swimming and diving team defeated Chisago Lakes 97-71.

Load comments