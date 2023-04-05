 The leak of contaminated water from Xcel Energy’s nuclear power plant in Monticello hasn’t exactly changed a lot of minds as the Minnesota Legislature debates the future of nuclear’s role in a carbon-free electric grid.

But it has become part of the debate among lawmakers — and perhaps served to reinforce existing views — on a $300,000 bill to study emerging nuclear technology in a state where new plants are currently banned. A study has the support of Gov. Tim Walz, but the idea has divided Democrats who control the House and Senate. 

