The Monticello City Council approved changes to the site plan for the Rivertown Suites apartment complex that is under construction on Locust Street in downtown Monticello.
Changes deal with the elevation of the complex, the height of the building, the orientation of design materials on the facade of the building, and some design changes that including the addition of small retaining walls and a row of trees to serve as a barrier between the apartments and an adjoining lot. A change to the apartment complex’s identification sign, or monument sign, was also approved.
Some of the changes were deemed necessary, developer Patrick Briggs said, because of challenges with ground water during construction of the underground garages at the complex. Modifications caused by the groundwater issues resulted in the building being built one foot higher than originally proposed.
Some two-foot retaining walls are also being added to the property to help deal with some issues with the grade brought on my the modifications needed to offset the ground water issue.
The city originally required a maintenance-free fence on the east side of the property to discourage people from parking in an adjoining lot. That fence will now be replaced by a row of arborvitae trees to create a “vegetative fence.”
The City also granted the developer some flexibility with the setbacks of its monument sign because of the tight space available between the sign and the apartment complex’s property line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.