Nonprofits, programs and school districts in Sherburne County will receive American Rescue Plan Act funds after the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners approved applications for the funds at a meeting on May 3.
ARPA is a $1.9 million federal stimulus bill to help public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. At a previous meeting in February, the board approved allocating $500,000 in ARPA funds to community resources. Applications were open through March 31 and the county received requests totaling $1.1 million.
After recommendations from county staff, the board on May 3 approved increasing the funding allocation to $750,000 in total for community resources.
There were 11 applications totaling more than $429,500, and the Elk River Area School District was awarded $81,429 at the subsequent May 17 meeting to bring the total amount awarded to $510,997 for 12 organizations.
These applications approved on May 3 included:
•$20,000 to Great River Faith in Action in Becker for volunteer coordinator and client advocate positions.
•$43,849 to Princeton School District in Princeton for a youth skills training coordinator.
•$20,000 to the YMCA in Elk River for the Summer Power child care program.
•$30,000 to Big Lake Community Food Shelf in Big Lake for a facility remodel and capital purchase to increase capacity.
•$35,000 to Open Doors for Youth in Elk River for youth mental health programs and case management.
•$15,000 to Community Senior Services in Elk River for expansion of the Home and Technology Service programs.
•$96,000 to Big Lake Schools in Big Lake for mental health programming.
•$45,000 to Rivers of Hope in Monticello for domestic violence prevention.
•$90,000 to Becker School District in Becker for mental health programming.
•$15,000 to the CAER Food Shelf in Elk River for a facility remodel to increase public safety and expand capacity.
•$19,719 to Passing the Bread in Zimmerman for additional food and supply purchases to meet increased demand.
Commissioner Tim Dolan abstained from the vote on the YMCA application and Board Chair Barbara Burandt abstained from the vote on the CAER Food Shelf application, as Dolan is on the YMCA board and Burandt is on the CAER board of directors.
One board member pointed out that several of the applications are food shelves. Vice Chair Lisa Fobbe said with inflation, there has been an increase in people seeking food shelf assistance, but cash donations are down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.