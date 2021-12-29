Tasty meals are served in the center at noon Tuesday through Friday and people age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are welcome to join us. Diners do need to sign up at least one business day in advance by noon, as we need to get the dinner count to the restaurants so they know how many meals to prepare for us. The cost is $4 and people must pay for the meals they order. The senior center Dinner Program is only made possible because of the partnerships we have with four local restaurants. Tuesday meals are provided by Chin Yuen, Wednesday meals by American Legion Post 260, Thursday meals by VFW Post 8731, and Friday meals by Cornerstone Café. Thank you, restaurant owners and staff. You are appreciated!
We appreciate the fact that nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community comes to our center on a monthly basis to check blood pressures. If you would like her to monitor yours, come over on Tuesday, January 11 between 11 a.m. and noon. You do not need to sign up in advance for this beneficial service.
Another beneficial service we offer at our center is designed for caregivers. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at the center on Thursday, January 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This group, a program of Senior Community Services, is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard. It provides specialized support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
Becky fills another valuable roll at our senior center. If you are a caregiver who would like to converse with someone who understands, call on Becky. She is available for one-on-one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the center. Please contact her to set up a time, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.
Deb Ende was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Arlen Pocklington came in second place and Gordy Ramerth third. Cribbage tournaments are held Mondays at 9 a.m., 500 on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at 1 p.m., and euchre on Fridays at 1 p.m. All tournaments are open to people age 55+ and they must sign up to play in each at least one business day in advance. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners and all games have a $2 entry fee. The bridge players decided not to hold tournaments anymore and “just play for fun” on Mondays at 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m.
Our Cue Masters billiards team will be heading to the Elk River Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, January 12 to take on the Silver Snookers for the Team Pool Tournament. Tournament play will begin at 9 a.m. and the winning team will get to display the traveling plaque until the next monthly tournament. Good luck, Cue Masters!
The senior center will be closed on December 31 and January 1. Happy New Year to you! Working together as a team, we can make 2022 another good year for the Monticello Senior Center.
In closing this week’s article, I would like to thank all of you for your Christmas wishes and gifts. So many thoughtful and generous people come to our center!
Activities the week of Dec. 31- Jan. 7:
Fri. – senior center closed
Sat. – senior center closed
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 8:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. defensive driving class; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of January 3:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – chicken Caesar wrap, coleslaw
Thurs. – spaghetti, breadstick
