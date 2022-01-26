by Pam Loidolt
Monticello Senior Center
Enjoy a look back at life on the Minnesota frontier 150 years ago. Historian and storyteller Doug Ohman will share a most interesting story of our state, during it’s early beginnings. Doug is a speaker, storyteller, and photographer. This free presentation will take place in the center on Thursday, February 3 at 10:30 a.m. Please register in advance, 763-295-2000.
You can also contact the center to register for a class that will save automobile drivers money. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $25. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on February 17, March 16, April 7, and May 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call the center for additional 2022 class dates. Drop off or mail payment (cash or check) to the center in advance and checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds are not given for no-shows.
Call Wright County Public Health if you want to register to get your toenails cut at our center. This service will be offered on February 1 & 22 and is open to people age 60+. Two appointment dates are available because of the high demand for this service in our area. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460.
You do not need an appointment to come and get your blood pressure checked at the center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be here on Tuesday, February 8 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this free service. I really encourage you to be proactive with your health and stop by for this simple screening.
If you like to read, I encourage you to attend the next senior center Book Club meeting, which will be on Wednesday, February 9 at 9:30 a.m. This group is facilitated by retired teacher Mary Micke, who really does a wonderful job. Discussion on the current book they read will take place and then people will pick up the next book to read. Give me a call at 763-295-2000 if you have questions about the Book Club.
If you are a caregiver, I encourage you to attend the Caregiver Support Group on Thursday, February 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, you will benefit by attending. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. This program is provided by Senior Community Services. Please call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
Did you know that we show movies on the community center’s big screen on Mondays at 1 p.m.? It could be a new release or a fun classic. You can call the center on Monday mornings to find out which movie we will be showing that day. Freshly popped popcorn is served to those watching the movie. If you are looking for something to do on a cold winter Minnesota day, check out our Movie Mondays!
The winner of last week’s euchre tournament was Roger Fricke, with Karen Hanson coming in second place and Alice Halverson third. 500, cribbage, and euchre card tournaments are held on a regular basis at the senior center. All tournaments are open to people age 55+ and they must sign up to play in each at least one business day in advance. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners and all games have a $2 entry fee.
Wednesday is Groundhog Day. Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?
Activities the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 4:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Matinee
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support, tax assistance (by appt. only); 9:30 a.m. foot clinic (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, MN 150 Years Ago presentation; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of January 31:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – ham and potatoes au gratin, green beans, dinner roll
Thurs. – Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – chicken enchiladas, salad
