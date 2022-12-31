We are extremely fortunate to have four area restaurants providing tasty noon meals at the senior center Tuesday-Friday.  Chin Yuen provides meals on Tuesdays, American Legion Post 260 on Wednesdays, VFW Post 8731 on Thursdays, and Cornerstone Café on Fridays.  The restaurant owners and staff deserve our thanks!  The meal cost is just $5 and people age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are welcome to participate.  People do have to sign up at least 1 business day in advance by noon and pay for meals they order.  You can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up for meals.  I hope you will join us!

If you are caring for a loved one either close or from afar, please consider joining us for the monthly Caregiver Support Group meeting.  This group will meet at the center on Thursday, January 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard.  This group provides specialized support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers.  

