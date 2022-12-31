We are extremely fortunate to have four area restaurants providing tasty noon meals at the senior center Tuesday-Friday. Chin Yuen provides meals on Tuesdays, American Legion Post 260 on Wednesdays, VFW Post 8731 on Thursdays, and Cornerstone Café on Fridays. The restaurant owners and staff deserve our thanks! The meal cost is just $5 and people age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are welcome to participate. People do have to sign up at least 1 business day in advance by noon and pay for meals they order. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up for meals. I hope you will join us!
If you are caring for a loved one either close or from afar, please consider joining us for the monthly Caregiver Support Group meeting. This group will meet at the center on Thursday, January 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard. This group provides specialized support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers.
Do you need to become better educated about your smartphone, tablet, computer, or TV system? Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer, comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with Mary, you can call the senior center to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring the equipment with you that you are having issues with to your appointment. In home help is also available for a small fee.
Has it been close to three years since you last completed a defensive driving class? Do you own a vehicle and like to save money? People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost to take the class at our center is $25.
Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on January 11, February 15, and March 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call for more dates, 763-295-2000. Drop off or mail payment, cash or check to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.
People do not have to pay anything to participate in the senior center’s Book Club. This group meets on a monthly basis and will again on Wednesday, January 11 at 9:30 a.m. They will be discussing the book, At the Wolf’s Table, by Rosella Postorino. You can also pick up the next book the group will be reading. If you enjoy reading, please check out the Book Club.
You can get your blood pressure checked at the senior center on Tuesday, January 10. A nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at the center on the 10th from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this free service. You do not need an appointment, just come on in.
Arlen Pocklington was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Loren Heckmann came in second place and Bill Lansing third. Card games played at our center include 500, bridge, cribbage, euchre, and hand and foot. Give us a call and we can let you know when each game is played.
I have been on vacation this week up north spending some quality time with my family. I feel very blessed to have such willing, competent, dedicated volunteers to “hold down the fort” in my absence. Thank you, you WONDERFUL volunteers, for all your help. I appreciate you all so much.
As we usher 2023 in, I just know that working together we will make it another great year for the Monticello Senior Center! Happy New Year to all of you.
