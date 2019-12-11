Please come and celebrate with us! The senior center Christmas dinner will be combined with the monthly Birthday & Anniversary Dinner on Wednesday, December 18 at noon. A food sign-up sheet is available at the center and items people can bring include scalloped potatoes, dressing, rice pudding, sweet potatoes, etc. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to let us know what food you would like to bring. The senior center will provide the turkey. Cash donations are also welcome to help with the cost of the turkeys and other expenses. If December is your birthday or anniversary month and you would be willing to bring a cake or ice cream in addition to your potluck item, please contact the center in advance. The River City Ramblers choir will sing a number of Christmas songs after dinner that will surely put us all in the Christmas spirit.
I hope you can come to another very special Christmas concert that we are hosting. The Annandale Area Community Band will put on a Christmas concert in the Monticello Community Center Mississippi Room on Wednesday, December 18 at 7 p.m. We are quite lucky to get this talented group of musicians back again this year. Refreshments will be provided, and everyone is welcome.
Everyone is also welcome to come to a very interesting presentation that will be held at the community center. Take a visual tour of Minnesota through the eyes of the immigrants. What drew them to the North Star state? Where did they settle? Doug will highlight the stories and history of the later immigrant groups from the mid-19th century through todays newest Americans. Award winning photographer and author Doug Ohman will give this interesting presentation on Monday, December 16 at 10:30 a.m. People are asked to sign up if they plan to attend and can do that by calling us at 763-295-2000.
You do not have to call to sign up to get your toenails cut at the senior center. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on Thursday, December 26 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. to provide this very valuable service for people age 60+. When you come to the center on the 26th, just add your name to the list and the nurses will take good care of you! There is a $15 charge for this service.
You also do not have to sign up in advance to watch the movies we show each month on the community center’s big screen. Come and watch a new Christmas movie starring Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury, and Jane Seymour. “Buttons, A Christmas Tale,” is a musical fairy tale set in the early 1900s. During a time of robber barons and rising industry, two orphan children’s lives change forever when they meet two unexpected visitors who turn the tide of events. This movie was just released on DVD on December 3. You can watch “Buttons, A Christmas Tale” on the community center big screen on Monday, December 16 at 1 p.m.
December 14 is the date of the next Book Club meeting. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. that day to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. If you like to read, check out the senior center Book Club.
If you like to play bingo and are at least 55 years old, come to the center on Thursday, December 19 at 11 a.m. to participate in our monthly Bingo Bash event. Prizes are provided by CentraCare St. Benedict’s Senior Community and we thank them for their support. If you plan to come and play bingo on the 19th, you may want to sign up in advance for the delicious noon pork roast lunch provided by VFW Post 8731.
The Lunch Bunch outing destination this month is VFW Post 8731 on Monday, December 16. People can order what they wish from the menu and visit with others attending. Please contact us at 763-295-2000 if you plan to go so the group will know whom to expect.
Ruth Morgan was the winner of the last cribbage tournament. Pete Christianson came in second place and Loren Heckmann third. The last euchre tournament winner was Harley Thompson with Mary Kuechle coming in second place and Katie Sterriker third.
Activities the week of December 12:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 10 a.m. Coffee Party; 11 a.m. Pickleball class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open; 9:30 a.m. Book Club
Mon. – 7 a.m. Advanced Pickleball; 10:30 a.m. They Chose MN presentation; 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch; 1 p.m. bridge, Movie Matinee
Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot; 2:15 a.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; noon Christmas potluck dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament; 7 p.m. band concert
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 11 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Dinner Menu the week of December 16:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – Christmas potluck today
Thurs. – pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – chicken wild rice soup, assorted wraps, pickle
