The weather is getting nicer and the thought of visiting a beautiful park sounds enticing. You can go on a visual vacation with photographer Doug Ohman to do just that. He will be at the center on Monday, May 23 at 10:30 a.m. to talk about Minnesota’s state parks. Doug has visited all 67 parks and has photos, stories, history, and personal adventures to share. This program has two main themes: the history of the oldest state parks, and the incredible recreational opportunities just waiting to be explored. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000
We also ask that you sign up in advance if you wish to attend a session on Wills & Trusts that we are hosting at our center. Elder Law attorney Jill Adkins will talk about the differences between Wills and Trusts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25. You will learn how to pass your assets to your heirs as efficiently as possible and how you can avoid probate without doing a Trust.
“Efficient” is definitely a word that describes the senior center’s HOME Program. Through this extremely beneficial service, people assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, lawn care, etc. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and several surrounding communities. Contact Joe Kaul, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. The HOME Program is provided at our center by Senior Community Services, the same non-profit agency I have been employed by for more than 30 years.
We offer another service at our center designed to help people age 60+ who need certain legal issues. The Senior Law Project can assist people age 60+ with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This free assistance will be offered on Monday, May 23. Call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment for this great service.
Call Patty Larson at 763-682-7460 if you are at least 60 years old and would like to get assistance cutting your toenails. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on Tuesdays, June 7 and 28 to provide this service. Please note that appointments are required, and you can call Patty to make yours. Hard to believe these days, but the cost for this very beneficial service actually went down. The cost is just $10, it used to be $15.
Call the senior center to sign up for an upcoming trip we are offering, where you can enjoy a fun filled day exploring the Millner Heritage Vineyard and Winery near Kingston, MN on Wednesday, July 20. The winery is European in style and designed and operated by the Millner Family. Weather permitting, you will ride a trolley pulled by a vintage tractor and ride between the vineyard rows for an up-close experience with the grapes. On the tour of the winery, you will see and hear the art of wine making from fresh grapes to completed wine in bottles. Please note this a standing/walking tour in cool temperatures. After the tour you will get the opportunity to taste and smell the varying natures of each wine. Lunch will be served in the dining area of the winery and the menu will be a chicken entrée, potato, vegetable, bread, cookie, and coffee. The bus will depart the community center at 10:30 a.m. and return at 3:30 p.m. The cost is $78.
Ivar Kronbeck was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament, with Bill Lansing coming in second place and Dale Radke third. The May 500 tournament winner was Dick Kinnander. Alice Stangler had the second highest score and Dale Sieg third. The last euchre tournament winner was Pete Christensen. The second place winner was Glen Schleif and third Roger Fricke.
The June newsletters are back from the publisher. You can stop by the senior center to pick up a copy. You can also access the newsletter on the senior center’s Facebook page or website, monticelloseniorcenter.org
I hope to see you in our senior center real soon!
Activities the week of May 20-27:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. State Parks of MN presentation; 12:30 p.m. bridge, Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 10 a.m. Wills & Trusts presentation; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver one on one, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of May 23:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – chicken chow mein, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – ham & potatoes au gratin, corn, dinner roll
Thurs. – sloppy joe, pasta salad, chips, pickle
Fri. – baked homemade mac & cheese with bacon, salad, dinner roll
