Our senior center is governed by a nine-person Board of Directors. Board members fill a very important volunteer role, as they are decision and policy makers for our program. Three of those nine spots will be open on January 1, 2023 and we need to fill them. Two spots will be three-year terms and one spot is a one-year term. An election will take place on Friday, September 9 from noon to 1 p.m. and anyone age 55+ who has participated in senior center activities at least 12 times in the last year is eligible to be a nominee and vote. The time commitment is quite minimal, only one meeting per month lasting about an hour. If you are the least bit interested in being a nominee, I encourage you to come and talk to me and I can give you more details.
I encourage you to invite your grandchildren to play bingo at the center on Wednesday, August 31. The games begin at 1 p.m. and prizes will be given to the winners. All the kids will receive a prize before they leave, and root beer floats will be served to everyone after bingo. Please sign up in advance, 763-295-2000, indicating the number of kids you will bring. There is no charge to attend, and we hope to see you and your grandkids at this fun event.
There is also no charge to come and hear photographer and Minnesota historian Doug Ohman give another presentation at our center called, “Vanishing Landmarks.” Doug will lead us in exploring the back roads and small towns and where we will hear the stories and history of Minnesota through historic buildings that are quickly disappearing. He will share his experiences visiting many of these sites from Minnesota’s oldest Courthouse to the last Civil War recruiting station. This presentation will be held at the center on Monday, August 29 at 10:30 a.m. Please sign up if you plan to attend.
We ask that you sign up soon if you are interested in taking a class where you will learn how to relay certain things you want your loved ones to remember about your life. A Legacy Letter is a simple but profound letter that conveys your greatest treasures: your faith, life lessons, and values. A Legacy Letter can be a heartfelt gift for your loved ones today, or it can inform and accompany your will or health care directive. You can learn how to write a Legacy Letter by attending a two-hour session at the center on Thursday, August 25 starting at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $25, payable that day to the instructor, Bill Marsella.
There is no charge to come to a class we will have at the center that will be exploring television programming options. Thinking of “cutting the cord” on your cable or satellite service or wonder what everyone is talking about when they say, “Streaming TV”? Sign up for a presentation HOME Program Coordinator Joe Kaul will facilitate at our center on Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. where he will talk about Smart TV’s, Streaming TV services, cutting the cord, and other entertainment options that you may already have access to or want to explore. We ask that you sign up in advance if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
You can call us to make an appointment to meet with staff from the Senior Law Project. The Senior Law Project can assist people age 60+ with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This free service is available on Monday, August 22.
Robert Thelen was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Bernice Nathe came in second place and Roger Fricke third. The last euchre tournament winner was Ed Lewis. There was a tie for second place between Marv Kuechle and Katie Sterriker and a tie for this between Denny Barthel, Doris Kroll, and Glen Schleif.
