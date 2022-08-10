 Our senior center is governed by a nine-person Board of Directors.  Board members fill a very important volunteer role, as they are decision and policy makers for our program.  Three of those nine spots will be open on January 1, 2023 and we need to fill them.  Two spots will be three-year terms and one spot is a one-year term.  An election will take place on Friday, September 9 from noon to 1 p.m. and anyone age 55+ who has participated in senior center activities at least 12 times in the last year is eligible to be a nominee and vote.  The time commitment is quite minimal, only one meeting per month lasting about an hour.  If you are the least bit interested in being a nominee, I encourage you to come and talk to me and I can give you more details.

I encourage you to invite your grandchildren to play bingo at the center on Wednesday, August 31.  The games begin at 1 p.m. and prizes will be given to the winners.  All the kids will receive a prize before they leave, and root beer floats will be served to everyone after bingo.  Please sign up in advance, 763-295-2000, indicating the number of kids you will bring.  There is no charge to attend, and we hope to see you and your grandkids at this fun event.

