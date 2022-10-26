Thanks to all of you who supported our senior center by attending the breakfast fundraiser this past Sunday. We served 213 people a tasty breakfast. Thanks also goes out to the many volunteers who worked so hard, as usual, to make it a success!
Just a reminder that the senior center Craft Sale will be held on Saturday, November 5 in the community center Mississippi Room. Thousands of craft items will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Women of Today will also be hosting a craft sale in the community center on the 5th. Their sale will be in the gym.
I would also like to remind you that sloppy joe lunches will be served in the senior center during the Craft Sale beginning at about 10 a.m. The cost is $5 and includes a sloppy joe, chips, pickle, dessert, juice, and coffee. Hope you can make it for a delicious lunch on the 5th!
We would also like to see you at the Halloween party on Monday, October 31. Halloween bingo games will be played starting at 1 p.m. and prizes will be given to the winners. When the games are done, you can enjoy some tasty pie. There is no charge to attend, and you are asked to sign up in advance, 763-295-2000, so we know how many people to plan for. Come in costume if you wish.
We have a special event coming up that we hope to see veterans and their significant others at. We will be honoring veterans on Friday, November 11 starting with a meal at noon. Spouses of deceased veterans are also invited. Lunch is free and people do not have to sign up in advance. There will be a short program, and performance by the River City Ramblers choir after dinner.
The senior center Book Club will be meeting on Wednesday, November 9. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and they will be discussing The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson. You can also pick up the next book the group will be reading. If you enjoy reading, check out the senior center Book Club.
If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that meets at the center on Thursday, November 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers.
A nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will provide blood pressure screening at our center on Tuesday, November 8 from 11 a.m. to noon. There is no charge and you do not have to sign up in advance.
Alice Kantor was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Deb Ende came in second place and Jess James third. There was a tie for first place in last week’s euchre tournament between Pete Christensen and Roger Fricke. There was a tie for second place between Dale Chamberlin and Marv Kuechle and Mary Ann Lidberg had the next highest score.
In closing this week’s article, I am taking a poll of sorts. A request was made to plan a trip to visit a craft store either in Maple Grove or St. Cloud. If you are at least 55 years old and this interests you, please let me know. You can call me at 763-295-2000. We would have to rent a bus so there would be a transportation charge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.