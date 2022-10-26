Thanks to all of you who supported our senior center by attending the breakfast fundraiser this past Sunday.  We served 213 people a tasty breakfast.  Thanks also goes out to the many volunteers who worked so hard, as usual, to make it a success!

Just a reminder that the senior center Craft Sale will be held on Saturday, November 5 in the community center Mississippi Room.  Thousands of craft items will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  The Women of Today will also be hosting a craft sale in the community center on the 5th.  Their sale will be in the gym.  

