We sure hope to see you at the senior center craft sale that will be held this Saturday, November 5 in the community center Mississippi Room. Thousands of craft items will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Women of Today will also be hosting a craft sale in the community center gym on the 5th.
And be sure to bring your appetite to the Craft Sale. We will be serving sloppy Joe lunches in the senior center during the Craft Sale beginning at about 10 a.m. We of course will be using the same delicious sloppy joe recipe that we have been using for the past 30 years. The meal cost is $5 and includes a sloppy joe, chips, pickle, dessert, juice, and coffee.
We will also be making goulash using our own recipe for our Veterans Day dinner. We will be honoring veterans on Friday, November 11 starting with a meal at noon and all veterans, and their significant others are invited. Spouses of deceased veterans are also welcome to attend. Lunch is free and people do not have to sign up in advance. There will be a short program, and performance by the River City Ramblers choir after dinner.
Do you sometimes struggle with technology equipment? I know that I sure do! Help is available free of charge at our center. Mary is a volunteer who comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues and she sure knows her stuff! She can help with laptops, iPads, Smart phones, and more. If you would like to meet with her, you can call us to schedule an appointment, 763-295-2000. Be sure to bring the equipment with you that you are having issues with to your appointment. In home help is also available for a small fee.
We have a class coming up that is designed for people who know how to use an iPad but wish to become a bit more savvy with it. HOME Program coordinator Joe Kaul will walk you through more advanced uses of an iPad, and HOME Program volunteers will be on hand to help you with your questions. Be sure to bring your iPad to this class, which will be held on Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m. Space is limited and people do need to register at the center in advance. There is no charge.
There is no charge for caregivers to get some one-on-one help at our center. If you are you a caregiver who would like to converse with someone who understands, contact Becky Allard, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky is a Licensed Social Worker and works for Senior Community Services, the same non-profit agency that I do. She is available for one on one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the senior center. Please call her to set up a time. If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.
Becky also facilitates the Caregiver Support Group that meets at our senior center monthly. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, I encourage you to check this group out. The next meeting will be on Thursday, November 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This support group provides specialized support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers.
The senior center Book Club will be meeting on Wednesday, November 9. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and they will be discussing The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson. You can also pick up the next book the group will be reading.
A nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will provide blood pressure screening at our center on Tuesday, November 8 from 11 a.m. to noon. There is no charge and you do not have to sign up in advance.
Three October Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Sharon Long, and Arlan Pocklington. Arlan’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. Stop by and pick up a November Trivia Contest sheet if you enjoy a brain challenge.
Alice Kantor was the last cribbage tournament winner, with Bill Fair coming in second place and Deb Ende third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Dale Chamberlin. Deanna Cahill came in second place and Harley Thompson third.
Hope to see you at the Craft Sale/Sloppy Joe lunch fundraiser on the 5th!
