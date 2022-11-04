We sure hope to see you at the senior center craft sale that will be held this Saturday, November 5 in the community center Mississippi Room.  Thousands of craft items will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  The Women of Today will also be hosting a craft sale in the community center gym on the 5th.  

And be sure to bring your appetite to the Craft Sale.  We will be serving sloppy Joe lunches in the senior center during the Craft Sale beginning at about 10 a.m.  We of course will be using the same delicious sloppy joe recipe that we have been using for the past 30 years.  The meal cost is $5 and includes a sloppy joe, chips, pickle, dessert, juice, and coffee.  

