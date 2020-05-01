The royalty programs in Monticello will have a different look in 2020-21, with one being suspended and the other extended.
The Monticello Royal Ambassador program has been suspended for 2020, while in Big Lake, the ambassador program is being elongated for a year.
The tough decision to suspend the program in Monticello was made by the board of directors of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Industry due to concerns associated with the COVID-19 virus.
In Big Lake, girls will have their terms of candidacy stretched into 2021.
Suspending the Monticello Royal Ambassador program was an emotional decision.
“It’s a decision that didn’t come lightly,” said Marcy Anderson, executive director of the Monticello Chamber.
But as program organizers looked towards safety, scheduling, and the procurement of sponsors, a suspension of the program was in the best interest of everyone associated with the Monticello Royal Ambassador program, Anderson said.
“Even though we are sad to be missing opportunities to meet and work with amazing young ladies from our community and surrounding areas, we feel this is the best and most responsible decision during the season we are currently in, according to a statement from Royal Ambassador Program leadership.
But that doesn’t mean there will be no Miss Monticello or Royal Ambassadors this year.
Miss Monticello Lauren Pankow, Princess Myranda Turner and Princess Piper Zimmer-Gilman have agreed to take a second term as Monticello’s Royal Ambassadors and will hold their reigns through the 2021 Monticello RiverFest celebration.
“We are excited to have Miss Monticello Lauren, Princess Piper and Princess Myranda continue their outstanding job of representing our community during this time,” Royal Ambassador officials stated.
If there is a case where the current ambassadors can’t make a scheduled public appearance, past royalty will be invited to represent Monticello, Anderson said.
In Big Lake, Senior Ambassador Hannah Renslow, the junior ambassadors and little misses will stay on in their roles during the rest of 2020, said Katrine Nau-Jackson, coordinator of the Big Lake Ambassador program.
There are 15 candidates for the three tiers of Big Lake ambassador who signed up for the Big Lake Ambassador experience who have been invited to stay on as candidates through the rest of the year, Nau-Jackson,
That includes making appearances at the Spud Fest community celebration if it is held this year.
In January and February of 2021, those 15 candidates can once again vie to become a Big Lake Ambassador by once again participating in the program.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
