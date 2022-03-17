A Rockford woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Monticello Township in the early morning hours of Monday, March 14.
Fifty-nine-year-old Debra Mursch of Rockford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 6:01 a.m. at the intersection of Wright County Road 37 and Edmonson Avenue NE in Monticello Township.
A 2013 Ford F150 pick-up driven by 25-year-old Jake Rand of Buffalo was traveling eastbound on County 37 approaching Edmonson Avenue NE when Rand struck a 2022 Chevrolet S10 pick-up driven by Mursch, according to the Sheriff’s Ofice.
Mursch had been driving north on Edmonson Avenue and had stopped at a stop sign on Edmonson Avenue at County Road 37. Mursch then pulled into the intersection to cross over County Road 37 when her vehicle was hit, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Rand did not have time to stop and struck the drivers side of Mursch’s vehicle.
Responding deputies located the F-150 pickup truck on the north shoulder of County Road 37 NE, east of Edmondson Avenue NE. Deputies also located the Chevrolet S-10 pickup with heavy front-end damage in the north ditch of County Road 37 NE.
Road conditions were poor with snow covered roads. There was heavy blowing snow at the time of the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
