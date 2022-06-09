Hard to believe, but Monticello’s super fun Riverfest celebration is just over a month away. One way money is raised to fund the many events is through the duck race. People can “adopt” ducks and the winning rubber ducks after the race get significant cash prizes. The senior center will be helping with the duck adoptions at Hi-Way Liquors on Thursday and Friday, July 7 and 8. Please call us at 763-295-2000 if you would be willing to volunteer for a two-hour shift.
Another Riverfest event we help with is the Block Party. Free food will be given to people of all ages outside on the south side of the community center on Thursday, July 14. Part of our responsibility for the Block Party is to provide the dessert and we need hundreds! Please contact us if you can bring a dessert and cookies and bars by far work the best. Thanks in advance for your help.
Our trained tax assistance volunteers will be helping people file their Property Tax Returns once again at our center. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to make an appointment for Thursday, July 28. This is a free service open to people of all ages.
People age 55+ can participate in our regularly scheduled activities. There are two card games played at our center that have no tournaments involved. The card game Hand and Foot is played every Tuesday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. They have a lot of fun and welcome new participants. The other card game I want to mention is bridge. Bridge is played on Mondays at 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m.
Did you know bingo is played at the center every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.? There is no charge to play, and we give out fresh fruit as the prizes. If you are lucky enough to win the coverall game, you get a crisp $2 bill! If you are going to play bingo, why not sign up to join us for the noon dinner that day?
Tasty dinners are served in the center at noon Tuesday through Friday. People age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are welcome and do need to sign up at least one business day in advance by noon. The meal cost is $5, and people must pay for all meals they order. Tuesday meals are provided by Chin Yuen, Wednesday meals by American Legion Post 260, Thursday meals by VFW Post 8731, and Friday meals by Cornerstone Café. Because the VFW is still undergoing kitchen renovations, they will not be providing the meals in June, but will be back on board on Thursdays in July. The remaining June Thursday meals will be made in the MCC kitchen, and you can call us for more information.
You can also call us to sign up for some trips we have scheduled. You can ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, July 11 and/or August 1. For each trip the bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 3:45 p.m. There is an $20 bus ride charge for each trip and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. Please sign up and pay at least one week prior to the trip dates.
If you enjoy being on the water, we have a trip opportunity for you. You can head to Harriet Island on Wednesday, August 24 where you will board a Padelford Riverboat to enjoy a two-hour Picnic Lunch Cruise. As you take in the sites along the beautiful mighty Mississippi, you can indulge in a delicious meal featuring BBQ chicken, pulled pork with buns, green chili cheddar cornbread, potato salad, seasonal fruit, cookies, and coffee. The trip cost is $70 per person. The bus will depart the community center at 9:45 a.m. and return at about 3:45 p.m. The deadline to register is July 22.
Six May Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were submitted by Jeanne Christy, Alice Kantor, Paul and Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, Vicki Michaelis, and Bernice Nathe. Paul and Dianne’s sheet was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. If you enjoy a challenge, stop by and pick up a June Trivia Contest sheet.
The last euchre tournament winner was Roger Fricke. Norm Olson came in second place and there was a tie for third between Ted Nelson and Harley Thompson.
I hope you have a fantastic week!
Activities the week of June 10-17:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; cribbage tournament; 11 a.m. Melody Hart trip; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 4:30 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Tech support; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500; 1:30 p.m. Memory Café
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver One on One, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of June 13:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef with broccoli, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – tater tot hot dish, coleslaw, dinner roll
Thurs. – goulash, mixed vegetables, pickle, dinner roll
Fri. – pecan crusted chicken, potatoes, salad, dinner roll
