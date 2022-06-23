People of all ages are invited to the Riverfest Block Party on Thursday, July 14. Stop by the south side of the community center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a corndog, chips, dessert, and soda. It’s all free! This event is sponsored by the senior center, community center, city of Monticello, Mon-ticello Times, and Army National Guard. Part of the senior center’s responsibility for the Block Party is to provide desserts and we need a lot! Please contact the center, 763-295-2000, if you can bake bars or cookies for this fun community event.
People age 55+ are invited to sign up for the build your own ice cream sundae event on Wednes-day, June 29 at 1 p.m. Then people can play bingo for the chance to win prizes. We will have lots of toppings for you to add to your bowl of ice cream. The cost is $5 per person, and you are asked to sign up in advance if you want to attend. I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!
Screaming is definitely one way of dealing with stress. If you want to learn how to more effective-ly deal with stress, come to a presentation at the center on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. You will find out why the mechanisms of resilience play an important part in developing our strengths and support systems. Find out which coping skills you already possess and how they can help strengthen you and minimize stressful situations. Find out the benefits of resilience and coping strategies and what makes up the 7 Cs! This program will be facilitated by Heartland Hospice Be-reavement Coordinator, Haley Power. There is no charge and people are asked to sign up if they plan to attend.
Trained volunteers will once again be helping people of all ages file their property tax forms. This free service will be offered at our center on Thursday, July 28 and appointments are required. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to make yours.
You can also call us to sign up to take a defensive driving class at our center. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $25. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on July 7, August 10, September 8, and October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call the center for additional class dates. Drop off or mail payment, cash or check, to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that there are no refunds for no-shows.
Please call the center if you want to ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, July 11. The bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 3:45 p.m. There is an $20 bus ride charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. Please sign up and pay at least one week prior to the trip date.
You don’t have to pay anything to get legal help at the senior center. The Senior Law Project can assist people age 60+ with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This free assistance will be offered on Monday, June 27. Call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment for this great service.
Jim Stewart was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Pete Christensen came in second place and Marv Kuechle third. Last week’s euchre winner was Dale Chamberlin. Roger Harwarth, Robert Muckenhirn, and Harley Thompson tied for second place. There was also a three-way tie for third between Mary Kuechle, Mary Ann Lidberg, and Gordy Ramerth.
June 21st is officially the first day of Summer – enjoy!
Activities the week of June 24-July 1:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; cribbage tournament; noon, picnic; 12:30 p.m. bridge, Legal Aid (by appt. only)
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Tech support; 9 a.m. foot clinic (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Coping and Resilience presentation; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500, Ice Cream Sundaes/Bingo
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver One on One, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of June 27:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. - teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – sausage calzone, lettuce salad
Thurs. – sloppy jo, pasta salad, chips, pickle
Fri. – ½ chicken ranch wrap, chicken wild rice soup, chips, pickle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.