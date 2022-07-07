I want to mention one more time that we are co-sponsoring a Riverfest Block Party on Thursday, July 14. Stop by the south side of the community center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a corndog, chips, dessert, and soda. This free event is sponsored by the senior center, community center, city of Monticello, Monticello Times, and Army National Guard. Part of the senior center’s responsibility for the Block Party is to provide cookies and bars. A number of people have already signed up to bring some and if you are interested in doing the same, please let us know by calling 763-295-2000.
Are you interested in learning how to use an iPad or learn more about them? Wondering if an iPad is right for you? Here is your chance to find out more about using a tablet PC, as we are happy to announce that we will have our very own Tech Talk based on using the Apple iPad!
Our HOME Program coordinator Joe Kaul will walk you through the fundamental use of an iPad and more, and HOME Program volunteers will be on hand to help you with individual questions. You do not have to own an iPad or be a current HOME Program participant to join this class. We will provide you with an iPad during the class, or you can bring your own if you have one.
Class time and date is Wednesday July 27th at 10 a.m. Contact the senior center, 763-295-2000, to make a reservation for this FREE class. Space is limited, so be sure to sign up early.
Plenty of space is available for a presentation that will be held at our center and given by historian Doug Ohman. This presentation Doug will be giving on Monday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. is entitled, “Going to Work, the New Deal in Minnesota.” The 1930’s were interesting times in our nation’s history. The creation of economic programs to respond to the Great Depression had just taken place. Explore the legacy footprint that remains from the WPA, PWA, CCC, NYA, and the VCC in Minnesota. Please sign up if you plan to attend.
You can also let us know if you plan to attend another historical presentation at our center. David Jones will present a program called, “Mount Rushmore: Carving of an Icon” on Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. Today, more than 2 million people each year visit Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Fourteen years, four hundred workers, 450,000 tons of rock, and nearly one million dollars led to the carving of this icon. The story is even more interesting.
Contact the senior center if you wish to make an appointment to get help filing your Property Tax Return. This free service is open to people of all ages and will be offered on Thursday, July 28. Remember, appointments are required.
Appointments are not required if you wish to attend the next senior center Book Club meeting. It will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at 9:30 a.m. Participants will be discussing the book, City of Thieves, by David Benioff and will pick up the next book the group will be reading. Thanks to go Mary Micke for the excellent job she does facilitating our Book Club.
Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard facilitates the senior center Caregiver Support Group on the second Thursday of each month. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out this group that will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 14. By attending, you will receive specialized support and education. Please call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
Nurse Ali is at our center on the second Tuesday of each month, July 12, from 11 a.m. to noon to perform blood pressure checks on anyone requesting this free service. Monitoring your blood pressure is one way you can stay on track to live a healthier life and I encourage you to take advantage of this service.
Our Monti Seniors Cue Masters billiards team will be heading to Elk River to take on the Silver Snookers for the team pool tournament on Wednesday, July 13. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and the winning team earns the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck, Cue Masters!
Five June Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Krisie Garvin, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, and Bernice Nathe. Bernice’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. If you enjoy a challenge, stop by the center and pick up a July Trivia Contest sheet.
Ron Torgerson was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Marv Kuechle came in second place and there was a tie for third between Deb Ende and Loren Heckmann. The last euchre tournament winner was Roger Harwarth. Marv Kuechle came in second place and MaryAnn Lidberg third.
See you at the Block Party on the 14th!
Activities the week of July 8-15:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday; 4 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Tech support; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. blood pressure checks; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. team pool tournament; 9:30 a.m. Book Club; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver Support Group, bingo; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Riverfest Block Party; 1 p.m. bridge Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of July 11:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef chow mein, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – chicken pot pie, lettuce salad, dinner roll
Thurs. – no dinner today
Fri. – French dip, salad, tortilla chips
