With 99.71 percent of the state ballots counted, DFL presidential candidate Joe Biden was the winner with a 38.61 to 29.89 percent lead over challenger Bernie Sanders in the Minnesota's DFL presidential primary. Elizabeth Warren held a firm third place lead, earning 15.42 percent of the vote, followed by Michael Bloomberg at 8.34 percent.
At the 6th Congressional District level, Biden held a 44.61 to 27.90 percent lead over Sanders with 100 percent of the 6th District precincts reporting. Elizabeth Warren was third with 10.95 percent of the vote. Michael Bloomberg had 9.75 percent of the votes.
In Wright County, Biden had 49.12 percent of the Wright County vote to 23.49 percent for Sanders. Michael Bloomberg was a distant third with 10.67 percent of the vote, narrowly edging Elizabeth Warren at 10.07 percent.
In Sherburne County, Biden won the county 2794 votes to Sanders' 1,641 votes. Biden had 46.22 percent of the vote. Sanders had 27.15 percent of the vote and Bloomberg had 10.34 percent.
Biden carried the City of Big Lake in all three precincts, as well as Big Lake Township.
In Big Lake Precinct 1, Biden beat Sanders 106-63, with Biden getting 49.07 percent of the vote.
Results were closer In Big Lake Precinct 2, where Biden edged Sanders by just one vote 54-43. That was a 40 percent to 39.26 percent margin.
In Big Lake Precinct 3, Biden beat Sanders 133-121, or 38.55 percent to 35.07 percent.
In Big Lake Township, 118 people voted for Biden. Sanders received 42 votes. Biden received 58.71 percent of the vote.
Monticello Township results came in at 9:55 p.m. with Biden defeating Sanders 95 votes to 36 votes for a 52.20-19.78 margin.
In Monticello Precint 1, Biden defeated Sanders 166-126. Biden had 38.43 percent of the vote to Sanders' 29.17 percent.
In Monticello Precint 2, Biden defeated Sanders 187-104. Biden had 48.07 percent of the vote to Sanders' 26.74 percent.
In Silver Creek Township, was the only community in the TImes' readership area where results took a different path. While Biden was the top vote-getter in Silver Creek, it was Michael Bloomberg who followed in second, not Sanders.
In Silver Creek, Biden got 58.74 percent of the vote. Bloomberg followed with 15.25 percent of the vote. Sanders was third with 12.43 percent of the vote. Elizabeth Warren had 9.60 percent. In terms of numbers, Biden had 104 votes to Bloomberg's 27 votes. Biden had 22 votes and Warren 17.
