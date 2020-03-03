With 86 percent of the state ballots counted, DFL presidential candidate Joe Biden holds a 38.50 to 3015 percent lead over challenger Bernie Sanders in the Minnesota's DFL presidential primary. Elizabeth Warren was holding a third place lead, followed by Michael Bloomberg.
At the 6th Congressional District level, Biden held a 44.43 to 28.06 percent lead over Sanders with 95 percent of the 6th District precincts reporting. Elizabeth Warren was third with 10.96 percent of the vote. Michael Bloomberg had 9.73 percent of the votes.
At 10:50 p.m., 34 of 45 Wright County precincts were reporting. Biden had 49.81 percent of the Wright County vote to 22.66 percent for Sanders. Michael Bloomberg was a distant third with 10.89 percent of the vote. Elizabeth Warren had 9.87 percent of the vote.
At 9:30 p.m., all 35 precincts in Sherburne County were reporting their election results. Biden won the county 2794 votes to Sanders' 1,641 votes. Biden had 46.22 percent of the vote. Sanders had 27.15 percent of the vote and Bloomberg had 10.34 percent.
Biden carried the City of Big Lake in all three precincts, as well as Big Lake Township.
In Big Lake Precinct 1, Biden beat Sanders 106-63, with Biden getting 49.07 percent of the vote.
Results were closer In Big Lake Precinct 2, where Biden edged Sanders by just one vote 54-43. That was a 40 percent to 39.26 percent margin.
In Big Lake Precinct 3, Biden beat Sanders 133-121, or 38.55 percent to 35.07 percent.
In Big Lake Township, 118 people voted for Biden. Sanders received 42 votes. Biden received 58.71 percent of the vote.
Monticello Township results came in at 9:55 p.m. with Biden defeating Sanders 95 votes to 36 votes for a 52.20-19.78 margin.
In Monticello Precint 1,
In Monticello Precint 2,
In Silver Creek Township,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.