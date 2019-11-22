A Monticello resident’s plea to help with the feeding of the city’s winter swan population drew the attention of an Elk River developer who has pledged a large monetary donation towards the 2019-20 feeding of the waterfowl.
Kirk Kjellberg made a passionate plea to Monticello city council members to start the process of planning for the future of feeding the swans.
The Monticello nuclear power plant warms the waters of the Mississippi at Monticello each winter. More than 1,000 swans congregate at Monticello’s Swan Park each day from November through March where they frolic in the unseasonably warm river water and get fed by Jim Lawrence and his son, Jim Lawrence, Jr. The feeding of the swans was started around 1988 by Jim Lawrence’s wife Sheila, who passed away in April of 2011. For the past eight years Jim Lawrence and his son have upheld a promise to feed the swans that was made to Sheila Lawrence before her passing.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Kjellberg said it’s time to give the Lawrences a reprieve from footing the annual $10,000 bill that they spend on corn to feed the swans next to the Lawrence home on Mississippi Drive.
“When I was young, you didn’t see the swans. Now they’re a wonderful part of our city,” Kjellberg said.
So much so, that Monticello is often referred to as Swan City,sculptures of swans can be found in town, and City Hall has embraced the swan in it’s city logo.
“I used to live by Hasty and you could hear them coming from a long way off,” Kjellberg told the council members. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been in a quite place when the Trumpeters come, but it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty magnificent to hear them honk,” he continued.
Kjellberg said he stood before the council to ask them to begin planning for the funding of the “wonderful” birds. For years Jim and Sheila Lawrence bore the cost of feeding the swans. He estimates that they spent upwards of $10,000 per year on the corn that is fed to the birds.
“I feel it’s time for the burden to shift,” Kjellberg said.
Jim Lawrence deserves it as an honor to the family’s legacy, he suggested.
In 1961 there were only about 60 of them left,” Kjellberg said of the swans. “Now there’s 60-plus thousand- and we owe it to a couple of citizens from Monticello who did their part in getting the birds back on their feet.”
Kjellberg said he learned of the Monticello swan story when Jim Lawrence attended a Chamber meeting and shared how his wife Sheila and himself helped raise the swan numbers from near extinction to what they are now.
The future of the swans needs to be planned for so they remain wintering in Monticello. Like all wildlife, if conditions change and become adverse, they can pick up and move, Kjellberg cautioned.
“Swan City would be hard to have without swans,” he said.
“As a resident of the city, I feel its time for the burden to shift from a private citizen to the city because the swans have become so much a part of the city’s identity,” Kjellberg continued.
Mayor Brian Stumpf acknowledged that the swans are a big part of Monticello.
How big?
“We put cameras down there for the birds,” Stumpf said, noting that the birds can be viewed online by the public through a live-streaming web cam found online at https://www.fibernetmonticello.com/swan-cam/
City Administrator Jeff O’Neill assured Kjellberg that city staff is in the process of working on a succession plan that would serve as a transition from the Lawrences funding the feeding of the swans.
“We have not made a lot of progress on that, but it is on our radar and something we’re looking at,” O’Neill said.
“We’re going to take the next step soon,” O’Neill said.
“I’d like to see it sone sooner than later,” Stumpf added.
What no one planned on happening was that financial relief would be found just minutes later- from Elk River developer Patrick Briggs, whose Briggs Companies is building the Rivertown Residential Suites apartment complex in downtown Monticello.
As Kirk Kjellberg was leaving the council chambers, Briggs made an effort to bring Kjellberg back into the room.
Then came Patrick Brigg’s surprise.
“You’ve piqued my interest,” said Briggs, who noted that he has been trying to establish a swan sanctuary along the Mississippi River in Elk River on the former Saxon Ford property he owns near Highway 10 and Highway 101/169.
“I’m an avid waterfowler,” Briggs said.
“I would really like the opportunity to learn more about the history of this bird and what the city residents here have done to retain this bird locally,” Briggs said.
“So much so, that Rivertown Residential Suites will donate $5,0000 towards the feeding of the swans this year,” the developer said.
“That’s a very generous offer,” Mayor Stumpf said. “We appreciated that.”
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
